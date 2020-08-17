The upcoming season of The Bachelorette hasn't even aired yet and it's already been full of unexpected twists and turns. The coronavirus pandemic delayed filming schedules, the contestants were recast, and a second Bachelorette was reportedly brought in — and those are just a few of the changes. So, if you're wondering when The Bachelorette Season 16 will air on ABC, you're probably not alone.

Originally, Clare's season of The Bachelorette was set to premiere on May 18 on ABC. However, on March 13, Warner Bros. announced filming for Clare's season was postponed indefinitely. The on July 14, Us Weekly reported the season was starting back up, and contestants would film, date, and quarantine at California's La Quinta Resort & Club to reduce the risk of contracting or spreading the coronavirus. The next day, The Daily Mail revealed footage of Clare filming at that resort, meaning production had finally begun — nearly four months behind schedule.

On top of a production delay, this season faced other unprecedented changes that may have affected the airdate. For example, producers reportedly brought in Tayshia Adams as a second Bachelorette only a few weeks after production started back up. According to multiple outlets, Season 16's original lead, Clare Crawley, fell for one of her contestants, Dale Moss, and decided to leave the show partway through filming. However, production reportedly didn't stop for this rumored switcheroo, so thing should still be going according to the revised, coronavirus-influenced plan.

The fun doesn't stop there. On Aug. 13 it was reported that producers had JoJo Fletcher act as an interim host mid-season, because Chris Harrison apparently had to quarantine for two weeks away from the cast and crew after leaving set to bring his son to college.

With the show still undergoing changes as late in the game as mid-August, it's probably not shocking ABC hasn't yet announced a new air date for Season 16 of The Bachelorette. However, if you're looking to make an educated guess on when the next Bachelorette season will premiere, here's some information that could help: Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette began filming in late March of 2019, finished shooting less than two months later, around early May, and her season premiered on May 19. So, assuming Season 16 can manage a similar schedule, and if production began in mid-July, the upcoming season could finish shooting in early September and premiere sometime that same month.

Officially, ABC announced in June that Season 16 of The Bachelorette has a spot on its fall lineup for Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET; however, an exact premiere date has not been set.