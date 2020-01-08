With the launch of her eponymous brand, Tati Beauty, and her first product, the Textured Neutrals Vol. 1 Eyeshadow Palette, Tati Westbrook took the beauty community by storm. Seriously, you couldn't go one second without hearing influencers, vloggers, or the beauty obsessed gush over that palette. Now, Westbrook is building up the same hype for her second Tati Beauty drop — one she recently called a "game-changer" — with a teaser. If you're wondering what Tati Beauty's Blendiful is after seeing Westbrook's sneak peek, well, so is everyone else technically. But fans all have one pretty spot-on guess as to what it could be, and they won't have to wait long for a confirmation.

On Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, Westbrook posted a teaser image to the Tati Beauty Instagram account. In it, she's tearing open a black package with the word "Blendiful" splashed across the center and with "1 Blendiful and 1 mini Blendiful" written in small font on the bottom. Though Westbrook has yet to confirm exactly what type of beauty product Blendiful is, the general consensus among fans is that it's likely a beauty sponge of some sort. Luckily, fans' guesses will be confirmed or denied come Thursday, Jan. 9, at 10 a.m. PT, when Westbrook said she'll showcase the new product in a video. "The story continues... see the latest @tatibeauty launch in action tomorrow 10am PST on my @youtube channel 🦋✨ #BeautifulisYourStorytoTell #tatibeauty 01.10.20," she captioned the post.

A trademark for the name "BLENDIFUL" was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on July 31, 2019 by Tati Cosmetics, Elite Daily can confirm, to include "cosmetic and make-up sponges; beauty sponges and brushes; make-up brushes; cosmetic applicators, namely, cosmetic applicators, namely, sponges, cosmetic brushes, make-up brushes, eyebrow brushes, hair brushes, lip brushes, nail brushes and sponges; make-up brush sets comprised of make-up brushes; and cosmetic palettes sold empty." Regardless of whether or not this second drop is, in fact, a set of sponges, I think it's safe to say Blendiful will include both sponges and brushes in the collection at some point.

Westbrook announced the news that her second product was on the way back in November 2019, during a video interview with ET. "This one is, like, a game-changer," she said of Blendiful at the time. "This one is going to be the thing that is so different, changes it all, and really helps everybody's beauty routine."

Blendiful drops on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, exclusively on the Tati Beauty website. Not long after that, we'll all get to be the judges of just how worth the hype it is. If it can get my makeup looking anything like Westbrook's, though, I'll consider the game changed.