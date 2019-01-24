What do you get the person that has everything? If I had to guess, celebrities like the Kardashians have access to pretty much anything and everything they want — the coolest clothes, the hottest accessories, the newest iPhones before Apple even numbers them, stuff like that. Apparently, though, one fan thought a certain Kardashian was in need of something quite specific, and if you're wondering what a camel toe concealer is, now's your chance to learn all the specifics.

Khloé Kardashian has been pretty vocal about camel toes in the past (you may recall the post she dedicated to it on her app way back in 2016). “Ain’t no shame in the camel toe game,” Khloé told readers on her app, clarifying that her camel toe, in fact, had a name and everything. “Mine has a name: Camille the Camel!" Of course, she later clarified that she most definitely meant Kamille with a K. Even her camel toe is on brand, and I respect that.

TBH, I stalk the Kardashians on an almost-everyday basis, and I'm too busy admiring the outfits to notice or care about anything else:

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For the record, a camel toe is absolutely nothing to feel ashamed or insecure about. That said, Khloé has gone out of her way to draw attention to hers in the past, both as a way of poking fun at herself and as a means to normalize an unreasonably taboo reality. People get camel toes, sometimes! There's literally nothing wrong or weird about it.

Regardless, a fan took it upon themselves to send Kardashian a camel toe concealer. I literally can't even:

First of all, can we talk about the fact that this fan was so concerned with Khloé's camel toe that they full-on splurged? This particular Camel Toe Concealer ($30, amazon.com) is not exactly cheap.

“Dear Khloé," read an accompanying note, "I heard you might have some use for these. I hope they work.” The opposite of offended, Kardashian was, in fact, thrilled by the gift. "“Uh, camel toe concealer. I love this person!” she shared.

According to Amazon, the concealer is available in two size options (original and petite, the latter of which Kardashian received) and is reusable for up to 40 hours of weartime. Odd, but durable! To use, you simply attach the adhesive silicone concealer to your skin, or if you so choose, your underwear or swimsuit bottoms. Post-use, washing it with mild soap and water will make it good as new and ready to re-wear, should you choose to. Believe it or not, this thing has a 4.4 out of five-star rating on Amazon, with 84 percent of reviewers giving it the full five stars.

Here's the deal. Khloé's body is beautiful, your body is beautiful, and no one needs this product. However, if a camel toe does weigh heavy on your mind, it seem from all the positive reviews that this could be something useful if someone wanted it. Either way, I commend Kardashian for being real about her bod and laughing off this gag gift. Kamille lives on!