Khloe Kardashian's 'Revenge Body' Clip Says She Had To Lose Weight For The Family Brand & WTF?

All of us have probably received some degree of judgement from our family, whether it was about someone lame we dated, or if it was in reference to those ripped jeans we wore to that one Passover seder. But how would you feel if your family told you that you needed to change your body in some way, shape, or form because it was "hurting" their brand? Khloe Kardashian's latest Revenge Body clip reveals she had to lose weight for the family brand image, and it honestly makes me feel so bad for her.

In a preview for her upcoming season of Revenge Body, set to debut on Jan. 8 2018, Khloe is shown having a one-on-one conversation with a contestant, where she opens up about what inspired her to lose weight and to ultimately start her show, Revenge Body. Explaining that she was often compared to other family members, Khloe was told that her different body type was "hurting the Kardashian brand image." Somehow, she managed get past these undeniably offensive and degrading comments, and became a body positive goddess. In the clip, Khloe relates to her show's contestant, and says,

I’m a huge believer of it’s not what you say, it’s how you say it. You know, for a long time I was told, ‘Khloe, you’ve got to lose weight because you’re really hurting the brand’ or this or that. I understood that was coming from my management side of my family, but it does hurt and there’s a way to say things. I totally get how you feel.

Although she admits that the comments hurt, Khloe managed to take the rude criticism from a "business standpoint," and isn't harboring any negative feelings. Although we understand that her "management side of the family" wasn't trying to be mean, there's honestly no way that wouldn't come off as hurtful. People should understand that everyone has a different body type, and it's a personal matter, no matter what.

However, Khloe seems to be happy with her transformation, and with her show, Revenge Body. She openly discusses her newfound happiness and confidence in the original trailer for her show — and while she looks strong AF, we're honestly just happy that years of familial body shaming hasn't affected her self esteem in the long run. She tells viewers,

My entire life, I've been compared to my sisters. I don't look like them. I was chubby and tall... I mean, I lost a lot of confidence in myself. And I found a new me in this happiness, and I want to share it with other people.

And, if you somehow don't follow the Kardashians as closely as we do, Khloe confirmed her pregnancy on Instagram this past December. Alongside her sisters, Kim, and (potentially) Kylie, Khloe is beyond excited to be pregnant with longtime boyfriend Tristian Thompson's baby. Her IG caption is super heartwarming and truly happy, and we really can't even handle the enthusiasm. We're just super pumped for Khloe and Tristian RN.

As pretty much everyone knows, criticism from family members can be super hurtful, even if it isn't meant to be mean. Even so, we're realizing that Khloe Kardashian is truly a positive body image queen that everyone can look up to. For anyone else out there who ever feels victimized about their body image by friends or family, Khloe has totally been there. At this point, however, we're honestly just really glad that she's healthy — mentally and physically — and that she's happy with her wellness television series, Revenge Body. And let's be real, we're all really looking forward to seeing her baby, because it's going to be so freaking cute.

