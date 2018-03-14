Now that we live in an era where leggings are accepted as pants, we can wear them to work, dinner parties, and everywhere in between. That leaves many of us wondering: What's the best underwear for leggings? Going commando is definitely an option — and a safer one at that, as one fellow Bustler points out, since our genitals are inside rather than out. But if you’re prone to UTIs, frequent secretion, and yeast infections, the right type of underwear can make a big difference.

As someone who pretty much lives in leggings, I can attest that most undies aren’t designed with them in mind. When wearing tight, form-fitting bottoms, you tend to have visible panty lines and cameltoe — neither of which are a big deal but if that's not the look you're going for, it can be avoided with the right underwear. There's also comfort to consider. If leggings cause your underwear to bunch up and leave you itching for an opportunity to pick your wedgie then having a pair of stretchy, breathable, and invisible underwear will come in handy.

If, like me, you find yourself in athleisure pants on a frequent basis, it's time to invest in some of these amazing underwear for leggings, below.

1 The Best Moisture-Wicking Undies For Vigorous Workouts Amazon Balanced Tech Women’s Seamless Bikini Panties $15 (Pack Of 3) AmazonBuy Now Working out doesn't always have to mean damp panties. These moisture-wicking undies are great for high-performance activities and exercise classes. They’re designed specifically to be odor-resistant and to absorb moisture, so if hitting the showers immediately isn't an option, you’ll still feel fresh. Completely tagless and seamless, they won’t leave a trace underneath your tightest pants. They come in packs of three and a huge variety of both bright and neutral colors. Available in sizes X-small - X-large.

2 The Best Seamless Briefs In Extended Sizes Amazon Barbra’s Women’s Plus Size Mid-Rise Seamless Brief Panties $23 (Pack Of 6) AmazonBuy Now These seamless briefs were made with comfort in mind, and come in a range of sizes, from X-large to XXX-large. Equipped with flat elastic at the waist and leg, they’re able to provide a custom, seamless fit that looks great (read: barely there) under tight clothes. Since the fabric is made of nylon and spandex, they're stretchy and stays in place without feeling constricting. They have a mid-rise, no tags, and come in three colors. Available in sizes small - 3X-large.

3 The Best Workout Thongs With Anti-Chafing Fabric Amazon Kalon Women’s Nylon Spandex Thong $22 (Pack Of 6) AmazonBuy Now You can always count on thongs to be dependable for hiding panty lines, and this style is also super comfy. Made without inside seams that cause chafing, this soft, stretchy fabric is undetectable under a pair of leggings. They’re equipped with serged leg edges that allow the hems to move and flex, though the thong itself won't ride or bulk up. Reviewers also love the thick material because they're breathable, but great for winter months. These nylon thongs, which are a favorite of professional ballerinas, come in packs of six, a range of colors, and two fabrics: heathered and tri-blend. Available in sizes small - X-large.

4 The Best Workout Thongs In More Sizes And Colors Amazon Nabtos Cotton Thongs $12-14 (Pack Of 6) AmazonBuy Now These comfy thongs come in a range of sizes, from small to 2XL, as well as in six different colors. Designed to be completely seamless under leggings, they have a medium to low-rise waist and are made of breathable cotton. Reviewers who live in hot climates say they keep nice and cool, and are also great for exercising in. Available in sizes small - 2X-large.

5 The Best Neutral-Toned Panties With Several Shades Of "Nude" Amazon Wacoal Women’s B-Smooth High-Cut Panty $15 AmazonBuy Now High-quality nude tones for brown ladies can be hard to come by, but these seamless panties come in a variety of neutral tones, including a brown that can be worn under slightly transparent leggings. Made with a nylon-spandex blend, these are a super comfortable pair of high-cut briefs to slip into. The elasticity is supportive and doesn’t slip down or bunch, and reviewers say the seamless construction eliminates panty lines for good. Available in sizes small - 2X-large.