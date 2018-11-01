Just as there are bodies of all different shapes and sizes, Kim Kardashian West has decided there need to be bodies of all different scents and smells, too. After the uber-successful launch of the original KKW Body, KKW Fragrance has announced that they will release two more Body perfumes to round out the collection, so we can spritz our bodies with any of three unique, body-themed scents. What do KKW Body II and Body III smell like, you ask? This time around, Kardashian made sure there was a perfect pick for everybody — literally.

In case you forget, KKW Fragrance promoted the launch of the original KKW Body perfume by posting a myriad of Kardashian's tasteful nudes, praising her body and hinting at the shape of the bottle, which was molded in the likeness of her famous curves. To promote the two new Body fragrances, the brand is posting not just Kim K's gorgeous bod, but other bodies as well. This time around, the campaign feels more like a celebration of different bodies than an excuse to praise Kardashian's body as the most perfect above all others. While some of my friends have expressed a desire for Kardashian and the brand to "chill with the nudes," I personally really like the direction they've gone with for this campaign, and I wouldn't have minded it being even more dramatically inclusive.

As a reminder, here's Kardashian's bod, which was molded to create the Body bottles:

Here are some shots from the campaign this time around, featuring other beautiful bodies, all worthy of love, praise and acceptance!

Keep in mind, though, that while the campaign features all new bodies, the bottles for Body II and Body III are still made in Kim's likeness, just in different stone-look shades:

Now that you get the gist, let's talk scent. The original KKW Body ($60, kkwfragrance.com) is described on the site as a "narcotic elixir," which is a pretty big mood. It contains top notes of vert de bergamot, vert de mandarin, baies rose orpur, and peach nectar, and middle notes of ylang ylang moheli orpur, rose turkey absolute, and jasmine sambac absolute. The scent is grounded in a base of vetiver Haiti orpur, sandalwood Australia orpur, golden amber, and musk.

Body II, on the other hand, is described as a sparkling, beachy floral:

Body II opens with top notes of bergamot, mandarin, fresh coconut water, and neroli. Its middle notes are solar orange blossom, jasmin abs, ylang ylang, and monoi, and its base is a combination of creamy coconut milk, warm ambrette seed, and musk. Something tells me this is the perfume Karadshian packs when she jetsets off one on of her family's tropical vacations.

Body III is intended to be the most unisex out of all three fragrances in the collection, and it's described as a modern, woody floral:

Body III has top notes of lavender France orpur, juniper berry, pink peppercorn orpur, and black pepper madagascar orpur. Its heart notes are incense, orris butter, and green violet leaves, and it closes with cedarwood, sandalwood Australia orpur, vanilla tincture orpur, and vetiver. This is definitely the scent you buy your SO and then use every time you go to his or her house.

I could probably pick my favorite out of the three scents, but TBH, the bottles look so cute posed together, I'll probably snag them all in the name of a cute little body trio on my vanity:

The original KKW Body scent is already available on the KKW Fragrance site, but if you want to snag Body II or Body III for yourself, you'll have to wait until they drop on November 2 at 12PM PST.