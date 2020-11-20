What Do BTS' "Fly To My Room" Lyrics Mean In English? Jimin, V, Suga, & J-Hope Invite ARMYs Over
ARMYs are in their feelings listening to BTS' BE album. After going through each song, they keep finding themselves going back to track No. 2. Fans love the meaning behind BTS' "Fly To My Room" English lyrics because they reveal the theme centers around feeling alone while being in quarantine. The song hits close to home for so many fans, and that's why it's a favorite.
Fans had a feeling "Fly To My Room" was going to be special based on the title alone. On Tuesday, Nov. 10, Big Hit Entertainment dropped BTS' BE tracklist, and fans couldn't help but think many of them were inspired by the coronavirus pandemic. Songs like "Blue and Grey," "Telepathy," and "Dis-ease" seemed to be about not being able to see friends or family and feeling alone. ARMYs believed "Fly To My Room" would follow a similar theme because the title suggested it was going to be about longing for someone.
Fans finally got their answer on Friday, Nov. 20, when BTS made their comeback. After listening to the opening track "Life Goes On," fans heard "Fly To My Room," realizing it was about the boredom of being stuck indoors all day.
Intro: Jimin & V
Let's go, let me fly to my
Keep your gaze down and zoom anywhere
Come on now, let me fly to my
Get me outta my blues
And now I'm feelin' brand new
Verse 1: Jimin & V
Everyday
It's so frustrating, it's driving me crazy
Feel like it's still day one
Somebody give me back the clock
I lost everything this year
I'm still in bed
A bloated stomach
It's killin' me slowly, nah
Anyway
I want to leave any way
There's no way
This room is all I have
Then, what can I do here?
Into my world
Let's change it, yeah
Chorus: Jimin
Let's go, let me fly to my
Keep your gaze down and zoom anywhere
Come on now, let me fly to my
Get me outta my blues
And now I'm feelin' brand new
Verse 2: V & Jimin
Everywhere
I wonder if this place was like this
Suddenly this strange scenery
I'm absorbed by memories
Even the old desks, the changed sunlight
Looks special
I'm little less lonely, nah
Better way
I just found a better way
Sometimes we get to know
Broken is beautiful
I'm light
Fly away
This thing is so surreal
Yeah
Chorus: V
Let's go, let me fly to my room
Keep your gaze down and zoom anywhere
Come on now, let me fly to my room
Get me outta my blues
And now I'm feelin' brand new
Verse 3: Suga & J-Hope
This room is too small
Yes, to contain my dream (Yah, yah, yah)
Landing over the bed
This is the safest place
Somehow there's no joy, no sadness, no emotion
It's just me here
Sometimes this room becomes an emotional trash can
It hugs me
They greet me again
The toys in my room, like people
It's as crowded as if we're out of town
The sound of TV
You can change your mind
This is a travel that only I can enjoy
Delivery food
Fill it up with optimism, I'm full
Chorus: V
Let's go, let me fly to my room
Keep your gaze down and just zoom anywhere
Come on now, let me fly to my
Get me outta my blues
And now I'm feelin' brand new
Chorus: Jimin & V
Let's go, let me fly to my room
Keep your gaze down and just zoom anywhere
Come on now, let me fly to my room
Get me outta my blues
And now I'm feelin' brand new
Let's go, let me fly to my room
Keep your gaze down and just zoom anywhere
Come on now, let me fly to my room
Get me outta my blues
And now I'm feelin' brand new
