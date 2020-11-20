ARMYs are in their feelings listening to BTS' BE album. After going through each song, they keep finding themselves going back to track No. 2. Fans love the meaning behind BTS' "Fly To My Room" English lyrics because they reveal the theme centers around feeling alone while being in quarantine. The song hits close to home for so many fans, and that's why it's a favorite.

Fans had a feeling "Fly To My Room" was going to be special based on the title alone. On Tuesday, Nov. 10, Big Hit Entertainment dropped BTS' BE tracklist, and fans couldn't help but think many of them were inspired by the coronavirus pandemic. Songs like "Blue and Grey," "Telepathy," and "Dis-ease" seemed to be about not being able to see friends or family and feeling alone. ARMYs believed "Fly To My Room" would follow a similar theme because the title suggested it was going to be about longing for someone.

Fans finally got their answer on Friday, Nov. 20, when BTS made their comeback. After listening to the opening track "Life Goes On," fans heard "Fly To My Room," realizing it was about the boredom of being stuck indoors all day.

Intro: Jimin & V

Let's go, let me fly to my

Keep your gaze down and zoom anywhere

Come on now, let me fly to my

Get me outta my blues

And now I'm feelin' brand new

Verse 1: Jimin & V

Everyday

It's so frustrating, it's driving me crazy

Feel like it's still day one

Somebody give me back the clock

I lost everything this year

I'm still in bed

A bloated stomach

It's killin' me slowly, nah

Anyway

I want to leave any way

There's no way

This room is all I have

Then, what can I do here?

Into my world

Let's change it, yeah

Chorus: Jimin

Let's go, let me fly to my

Keep your gaze down and zoom anywhere

Come on now, let me fly to my

Get me outta my blues

And now I'm feelin' brand new

Verse 2: V & Jimin

Everywhere

I wonder if this place was like this

Suddenly this strange scenery

I'm absorbed by memories

Even the old desks, the changed sunlight

Looks special

I'm little less lonely, nah

Better way

I just found a better way

Sometimes we get to know

Broken is beautiful

I'm light

Fly away

This thing is so surreal

Yeah

Chorus: V

Let's go, let me fly to my room

Keep your gaze down and zoom anywhere

Come on now, let me fly to my room

Get me outta my blues

And now I'm feelin' brand new

Verse 3: Suga & J-Hope

This room is too small

Yes, to contain my dream (Yah, yah, yah)

Landing over the bed

This is the safest place

Somehow there's no joy, no sadness, no emotion

It's just me here

Sometimes this room becomes an emotional trash can

It hugs me

They greet me again

The toys in my room, like people

It's as crowded as if we're out of town

The sound of TV

You can change your mind

This is a travel that only I can enjoy

Delivery food

Fill it up with optimism, I'm full

Chorus: V

Let's go, let me fly to my room

Keep your gaze down and just zoom anywhere

Come on now, let me fly to my

Get me outta my blues

And now I'm feelin' brand new

Chorus: Jimin & V

Let's go, let me fly to my room

Keep your gaze down and just zoom anywhere

Come on now, let me fly to my room

Get me outta my blues

And now I'm feelin' brand new

Let's go, let me fly to my room

Keep your gaze down and just zoom anywhere

Come on now, let me fly to my room

Get me outta my blues

And now I'm feelin' brand new

