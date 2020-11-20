The moment ARMYs have been waiting for all of 2020 is finally here. BTS dropped their album, BE, on Friday. Nov. 20, and it's everything fans could have hoped for and more. After announcing on Sept. 27, that a new album was forthcoming, details began to emerge about the record, leaving fans excited for what RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook had in store. Even though BE has finally arrived, fans are still wondering: What do BTS' "Dis-Ease" lyrics mean in English? The answer, which has a double meaning, will blow your mind.

Ahead of the release of BE, Big Hit Entertainment spoke out on behalf of the boys about what the album meant to them, explaining in a post on Weverse: "The latest story from BTS begins by declaring that ‘Even in the face of this new normality, our life goes on' and imparts a message of healing to fans and to the world. This album is made more special by direct involvement from BTS in not only the music, but from the concept and composition to design. You will discover throughout the album the thoughts, emotions, and deepest reflections of BTS while experiencing an even richer musical spectrum."

From there, it was clear this album held a special place in BTS' hearts. Now that the lyrics for "Dis-Ease" have been translated, it's clear the boys used their brilliant minds to come up with a track that not only reflects the uncertain feelings they've felt during the global pandemic, but also gives hope for the future.

With lyrics like, "Even if I scream, I'm hungry for achievements everyday," fans get a feel for how RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have been dealing with the confusing times 2020 has brought.

On the track, J-Hope reveals that he relieves his "anxiety with a sip of coffee," while taking things day by day. RM, meanwhile, sings about how his "heart needs a vacation."

Check out the full lyrics below.