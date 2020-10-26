Keeping Up With The Kardashians has dominated pop culture for over a decade. Fans love everything about the show, from the family's hilarious antics and dramatic feuds, to their endless heartfelt moments together. Viewers feel like they've grown up with the cast, so it's surreal that after years of being on air, KUWTK will end after Season 20 in 2021. Since filming has been a big part of the KarJenners' lives for so long, people might wonder what Kim Kardashian did before KUWTK. Surprisingly, she's always been involved with the celebrity lifestyle, but from behind the scenes.

Kardashian paid tribute to past in her Sept. 8 Instagram announcing KUWTK's final season. "Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today... This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever."

Thanks to her success on KUWTK, Kardashian has gone on to release a shapewear line, beauty collection, and several mobile apps. Not to mention, she's also become one of the most-followed celebrities on social media. Despite being so famous, Kardashian has never forgotten where she started.

In the early 2000s, Kardashian worked as a personal assistant for hotel heiress and reality TV star Paris Hilton, who she was friends with growing up, and one of her responsibilities was organizing Hilton's closet. Kardashian can actually be seen cleaning out her friend's wardrobe in Hilton's reality show The Simple Life in 2003.

Little did fans know, Kardashian worked for other stars as well. "I go to my client’s homes and I help them take whatever they don’t want and I sell it for them on eBay," the star explained in a resurfaced clip from that era. "[My clients were] Catherine Bach, Nicole Richie, Paris Hilton, Brandy, Serena Williams, Cindy Crawford, Sugar Ray Leonard and his wife, Rob Lowe and his wife, Kenny G and his wife."

Kardashian was so invested in the fashion world that just before KUWTK premiered in 2007, she and her sisters opened a retail store called DASH. The family documented their experience running the store on the show. In 2015, the family also launched a spinoff called Dash Dolls that starred a group of female employees working in the boutique.

Knowing about Kardashian's history makes her SKIMS success even more impressive because she's worked so hard to make her dream a reality.