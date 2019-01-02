I honestly thought that 2018 was the year of Fenty Beauty, but apparently 2019 is, too. Name another brand bold enough to announce a ton of new releases on the very first day of the year — that's right, you can't, because only Rihanna is capable of such a power move, and I respect her for it. What are Fenty Beauty's New Pro Filt'r Products, you ask? We're talking never-before-seen formulas, new tools, and a shade range expansion, and it's all so exciting, I couldn't pick a favorite if I tried.

To be clear, if I absolutely haaaad to pick a favorite, though, it would probably be the Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Concealer, because I'm currently squeezing the last remants of my current concealer from its tube, so I can absolutely justify picking up this newbie when it launches on January 11. The concealer will be available in 50 shades, so virtually everyone will be able to thank Rihanna for snatched skin in 2019, bless her generous soul. RiRi debuted the concealer in her first Tutorial Tuesday video of 2019, and her pride in the long-wearing formula was evident. "Especially with a formula like this that dries down and mattifies eventually, you expect it to start getting tacky and picking up, but this formula does not," she insisted. She used it to brighten her under eye area, highlight the bridge of her nose, and cover up a blemish on her jawline, just to demonstrate how multifunctional the formula can be. Personally, I'm sold.

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

If you're a fan of the baking method and won't even consider trying this new concealer without properly setting it with powder, then you'll likely be thrilled at the news of the Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Setting Powder, available in eight translucent shades. The very luxe octagonal packaging houses a finely milled powder that supposedly won't give off any flashback in photos, which was a must for RiRi when creating the perfect powder. In addition to setting your base, the powder is also meant to give off a slightly blurred, filtered effect, which might explain how every selfie Rihanna takes looks absolutely flawless.

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

This concealer-powder combo just might be the secret to nailing a Rihanna-level radiant complexion in all my selfies:

Along with the new products, new tools have been released as well. The brand is dropping two new brushes, the Precision Concealer Brush 180 for blending, and the Powder Puff Setting Brush for finishing off your look. Sponge-lovers like myself can also appreciate the Lil Precision Makeup Sponge Duo 105, which includes two beauty sponges, one that's more targeted for application and features a triple-edged shape, and another that's dual-edged and has a velvety end ideal for setting the face.

Plus, they're all done in that signature Fenty pinky nude hue, which I just can't get enough of:

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

Last but certainly not least, the newness rounds out with a 10-shade expansion of the best-selling Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Foundation ($34, fentybeauty.com), bringing the total number of shades to 50, the same as in the new concealer range. It felt like almost everyone rejoiced in the ability to find their shade in the original 40, but just in case you didn't have a perfect match the first time around, Rihanna is making sure she adds on to both ends of the color spectrum.

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

This pretty much sums up my overall excitement:

All the newness is available on January 11, and you can snag it all on the Fenty Beauty website, the Sephora site and in stores including the JCPenney Sephora locations, as well as at Harvey Nichols online and in stores.