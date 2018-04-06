As tempting as investing in a full set of expensive makeup brushes might be, at the end of the day, the best cheap makeup brushes and sets are just as adequate at concealing, covering, sculpting, and slaying like a pro.

While there are certainly benefits in buying some of the pricier makeup brushes on the market (think: longevity and quality), if you know what to look for (in terms of shape, bristles, and density), you'll be well on your way to making the most of your makeup routine while catering to your complexion's unique needs.

Whether you've been dreaming of a full-coverage foundation brush, a multi-use collection to cover all your bases, or a travel-friendly set that won't take up too much space in your carry-on, there's an affordable option for everyone. There are hypoallergenic brushes, vegan ones, and there's even a set that's constructed from eco-friendly materials. Plus, some of the options on this list come with bonus accessories like beauty blenders, makeup brush cleaners, and cosmetic bags. And get this: The most expensive set on this list costs just $25.

So without further ado, I present you with the best makeup brush sets that won't break the bank.

1 This Best-Selling Kabuki Brush That Makes Applying Seamless, Full-Coverage Foundation A Breeze Amazon Foundation Makeup Brush Flat Top Kabuki for Face $10 Amazon Over 2,000 Amazon customers agree: This flat, densely-bristled kabuki foundation brush is an absolute dream when applying face makeup. Touted as a professional-quality brush at an affordable price, this kabuki features super-soft synthetic bristles that work to create an even canvas of powder, cream, or liquid foundation.

2 This Pro-Inspired Stippling Brush That Will Leave Your Liquid Foundation Looking Airbrushed Amazon Pro Stippling Brush $13 Amazon If you've never used a stippling brush to apply your liquid foundation, get ready to fall head over heels for this blunt-topped, texture-blocked brush. The head of the brush features densely-packed bristles that transition to a lighter, looser pack that makes foundation and concealer go on fully yet seamlessly. With precision dotting power, this stippling brush ensures that your foundation will never look heavier than you intend. As if that weren't enough to sell you on this steal, if you have sensitive skin, you'll be delighted to know that this brush is hypoallergenic, vegan, and cruelty-free, meaning not only do you not have to compromise quality, but you don't have to compromise the health of your reaction-prone skin, either.

3 This Cult-Favorite Angled Highlighter, Blush, And Bronzer Brush Amazon Full Coverage Large Synthetic Blush and Bronzer Powder Brush $12 Amazon One brush, three uses: This synthetic-angled makeup brush is the perfect addition to your vanity if you love all things highlighter, blush, and bronzer. The slightly softer tips of the two-toned bristles make for a feather-soft application that leaves color looking natural, as opposed to drawn-on. The magic is all in the bristles, which are tight enough for an evenly blended color application without having to tug at your skin.

4 This Retractable Kabuki Brush For On-The-Go Powder Touch-Ups Amazon Retractable Kabuki Makeup Brush $9 Amazon Featuring densely-packed synthetic bristles, this affordable makeup brush manages to be fluffy yet firm, making it a perfect option for anyone looking to seal their look with a finishing powder — but that's not all. Depending on how far you twist up the base of this brush — which also serves as an on-the-go carrying case — you can transform this fluffy kabuki into a tight contour brush or slightly looser blush brush. Whichever way you want to use it, once you twist it all the way down and pop the top on, you can throw this it into your purse for mid-day touch-ups and stops to the powder room during happy hour.

5 This Seven-Piece Brush Set To Help You Slay A Statement Eye Amazon Makeup Eye Brush Set $14 Amazon If an Instagrammable statement eye is the goal, this seven-piece, synthetic-bristled brush set is the way to make your double tap-worthy dreams come true. With brushes built to blend your base, accentuate your crease, highlight your brow bone, and coat your lash lines in color, you'll be able to slay a statement eye in no time.

6 This 20-Piece Set That Gives You The Most Bang For Your Buck Amazon EmaxDesign Professional 20-Piece Makeup Brush Set $8 Amazon Looking to blow out your makeup brush collection? This 20-piece makeup brush set with shed-free bristles designed to enhance your natural beauty will be the perfect addition to your vanity. Each brush is assembled by hand and packed individually to ensure quality, despite being marked at a not-so-luxury price.

7 This Five-Piece Brush Set And Cosmetic Bag That's Perfect For Beginners... And The Environment Amazon EcoTools 6-Piece Starter Set $10 Amazon Whether you're looking for an environmentally-friendly option or a makeup brush starter set, you'll love these affordable, recycled makeup brushes (that just so happen to be packaged in 100 percent tree-free paper, with 20 percent cotton and 80 percent bamboo fibers). You can use the concealer brush to even the complexion, the fluffy powder brush to mattify, the angled brush to apply liner, shape brows, or line lips, the shading brush to coat your lids in color, and the spoolie to brush your brows. Once you get these down pat, perhaps you'll want to move on to a bigger bundle in this round-up.

8 This 12-Piece Set Of Hypoallergenic Vegan Brushes That Are Gentle Enough For Sensitive Skin Amazon Arose Beauty Luxury Rose Gold 12pc Vegan Makeup Face & Eye Essentials Brush Set $26 Amazon Sensitive skin calls for gentle makeup brushes, making these hypoallergenic vegan brushes a no-brainer buy. Whether you need a foundation brush, contouring brush, highlighter brush, or whole series of eye brushes, this set has you covered. The best part? If you're not sure which brush to use for what, the names are engraved on the handle for easy reference — and even easier use.

9 This Raved-About Set Of Professional Contouring Brushes Amazon BEAKEY Makeup Brush Set Premium Synthetic Kabuki Foundation Face $10 Amazon Contouring like a pro may seem out of reach, but this full-face kit of powder, liquid, and cream brushes will make it possible. Created with high-quality, non-irritating, synthetic bristles, you'll be able to blend makeup onto your face in smooth, soft strokes to create any type of look. What's more, the super affordable makeup brush kit comes with a beauty blender and makeup brush cleanser — the latter of which you should be using regularly.