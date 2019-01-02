If the entirety of my 2019 is half as good as Fenty Beauty's January 1 alone, I'll be content. I'm sure you've heard by now, but just in case you're out of the loop, know that Rihanna has decided to bless us in 2019 with an array of new products, a shade extension, and other great joys. When does Fenty Beauty's Pro Filt'r Concealer drop, you ask? So soon, along with a ton of other newness I didn't even know I needed, but now absolutely must have. This truly is the best news I've heard all year — literally.

Call it coincidence, but it just so happened that the very first day of 2019 happened to fall on a Tuesday, and if you're a true Riri fan, you know Tutorial Tuesdays are the best part of the week. On these days, Rihanna uploads video tutorials using Fenty products and offering her very own beauty secrets, and she clearly checked the calendar at the end of 2018, noticed the Tuesday start date, and decided a new drop was in order. Cue the Fenty Beauty's Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Concealer, coming soon in an impressive 50 shades, all of which will match an existing Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation ($34, fentybeauty.com) shade. Oh, what's that? You thought there were only 40 foundation shade options? You're right, but Rihanna also decided to add ten new shades this month, bringing the new total to 50. We are really not worthy of Rihanna, it's simply a fact.

Behold, the concealer that's already more popular on Instagram than I'll ever be:

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

The new concealer is described as creamy, creaseproof, and long-wearing by the brand on Instagram — in fact, they're even citing it as the cure to "covering up your hangover and bad decisions," which, wow, I feel attacked but also supported. Fenty Beauty gets me.

Also, hi inclusive, beautiful shade range! Nice to see you:

In her new Tutorial Tuesday video, Rihanna can be seen applying the concealer underneath her eyes, down the bride of her nose, and over one tiny blemish, using the also-brand-new Precision Concealer Brush. "Especially with a formula like this that dries down and mattifies eventually, you expect it to start getting tacky and picking up, but this formula does not," she raves. "It's almost like a filter. No caking, no creasing."

You can really tell how proud she is of her new launch, and it's so adorable. You go, Riri!

In addition to the new concealer and the foundation shade expansion, Fenty will also be launching an accompanying Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Setting Powder in 8 shades, a couple of new brushes, and a beauty sponge. BRB, throwing away any and all base products that aren't Fenty.

Rihanna is really out here making sure we perfect our full face beat in 2019, that's for damn sure:

The Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Concealer and the rest of the newness will drop on January 11, and you can snag it all for yourself on the Fenty Beauty site, at Sephora online and in stores (as well as Sephora locations inside JCPenney), and at Harvey Nichols. If you partied like Rihanna on New Year's Eve, chances are you're really needing a heavy-duty concealer right about now, and I personally could not be more greatful. Here's to a new year filled with expertly concealed blemishes and no dark circles!