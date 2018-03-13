Remember when getting your ears pierced was exciting? The world is so far past that, body piercings are normalized now (and rightly so). The newest trend in body piercings is not for the faint of heart, but if you've been wondering what dermal piercings are then read on, my curious friend.

Most piercings have a visible front and back — think of your ear lobe piercings, there's usually an earring with a removable back, and that's how you swap out the jewelry. I have a nose piercing, and while changing it involves something akin to picking my nose, there are still two sides to the situation. But what about those mysterious piercings that seem to float on the skin? I've seen them on cheeks, necks, hands, and now, ring fingers.

The style is called a dermal piercing (dermal as in epidermis, which is a fancy word for skin) and dermal finger piercings are a new trend sweeping the world, at least according to social media. Ring finger piercings are at the forefront of the special style, as a unique replacement for engagement rings. Personally, I'd still prefer a diamond ring from my future husband as opposed to a stone embedded in my skin, but to each their own.

Here, some dermal piercings that are trending now on Instagram.

Martine is a tattoo artist and body piercer from Toronto, and has also mastered the art of finger dermal piercings. This one isn't technically an engagement piercing, but all the single ladies out there should appreciate it.

Martine has mastered all sorts of dermal piercings, including this chest style.

...and back dimple dermal studs.

I'm kind of obsessed with this tattoo-dermal piercing combo, it's v artistic.

But Martine isn't the only one to master the unique look.

Los Angeles-based body piercer Sarah Perez is also accomplished in the ring finger dermal trend.

If you're still wondering how these types of piercings are done, grab a shot of Pepto Bismol to calm your stomach and I'll explain. "To place a dermal anchor, a piercer uses a dermal punch to remove a small circle of flesh. S/he then uses dermal forceps to insert a small dermal anchor into the resulting hole," describes body piercing and tattoo supply site Painful Pleasures. This process is definitely not for anyone with a weak stomach.

Polish piercer Patrycja Nowak's photo has been making the rounds on social media — and causing a Twitter-storm of both confusion and support at the trend.

"NOPE NOPE NOPE NOPE NOPE NOPE NOPE SO MUCH NOPE," exclaimed one Twitter user.

"That finger piercing looks super, super scary," took the words right out of my mouth.

I have nine piercings myself but I need more time to think about dermal piercing, too.

So many questions: "What if the engagement gets broken? What if the finger gets infected? Would there be a ring for the marriage or a second piercing?"

"A finger piercing sounds like a really painful way to say that you love someone I think I will opt for the old fashioned way and have an actual Engagement Ring," said one user. Painful for sure, but it shows dedication.

Others are big fans of the style.

"Still deciding if i want the dermal sternum piercing or finger piercing," one fan of the style can't decide which to get!

This tweet is from a year ago, proving the trend is here to stay for a while.

"I'm giving up on rings. When I get married Ima get a dermal piercing on my ring finger instead," this user had the idea for an engagement piercing back in 2016! What a trendsetter.

So what's the deal? Piercings aren't permanent, but they can leave a life-long scar or mark even when removed. They also involve weeks, sometimes months, of cleaning and aftercare. No matter what kind of piercing you're after, make sure you're confident in your decision and that you find a reputable piercer to do the deed. If you're looking for a unique way to announce an engagement or show off some bling, though, this for sure fulfills your quota.