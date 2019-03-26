I don't think I need to tell you I love a good sale, because A) I divulge this fun fact in almost every article I write, and B) Who doesn't love a good sale? And while the past few weeks have been devoted to scouring Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty, a solo-brand sale has piqued my interest, and it seems my shopping is not yet through. If you're wondering what's in Wet N Wild's March 2019 Sale, the short answer is "Everything," so yeah, it's a pretty big deal. To be more specific, we're talking 40 percent off sitewide, and considering their products rarely cost over $10 at full price, this means you can snag a ton of great items without even breaking the bank.

Real talk, five years ago I would've walked right by the Wet N Wild section in my drugstore beauty department. Since then, though, they've stepped up their game and taken Instagram's beauty sphere by storm, their highlighters outdoing those quadruple their price, and their Photo Focus line amping up their complexion range. They've really blossomed as a brand to beat, and if you haven't joined the list of believers just yet, I cordially invite you to use this sale as an opportunity to see what all the hype is about.

The products are cost-effective, but the results are expensive, people!

And if it's your first time shopping the brand, I'm ready to all but force you to stock up in the bronze and glow category:

The MegaGlo Highlighting Powder in "Prescious Petals" ($4, originally $6, wetnwildbeauty.com) changed my life. No, I'm not being dramatic. TBH not at all. I have trashed almost every high end highlighter in my collection in favor of this little baby, and I do not, I repeat, do not leave the house without applying it on my cheekbones, brow bones, inner corners, cupid's bow, and nose bridge. She's a multitasker, honey, and the payoff is positively luminous.

MegaGlo Highlighting Powder in "Precious Petals" $6 $4 Wet N Wild Buy Now

I also once snagged a Color Icon Bronzer ($3, originally $5, wetnwildbeauty.com) from my local drugstore one day during a bronzer emergency — my foundation and my neck were two very different shades, and I needed to balance and blend immediately — and it's been my favorite ever since. Like the highlighting powders, the bronzers are pigmented, but easily blendable.

Color Icon Bronzer in "Queen's Land" $5 $3 Wet N Wild Buy Now

And rounding out the bronze and glow section of my favorites, it's worth noting that I went through about 10 of the MegaGlo Contouring Palette in "Dulce De Leche" ($4, originally $6, wetnwildbeauty.com) as a college cheerleader. Looking glowy and tanned IRL and on a jumbotron is hard work, people, and this duo made it easy.

MegaGlo Contouring Palette in "Dulce De Leche" $6 $4 Wet N Wild Buy Now

Keep in mind, the brand has a ton of fun products for the eyes, too, all of which will be 40 percent off:

Oh, and for the lips. Who could forget? So good:

Like I said earlier, everything on the site is 40 percent off, so browse around, ask your friends (aka, me) for recommendations, and place an order while the savings are hot. The sale lasts now through Sunday, March 31, and if you spend over $40, shipping is free, too. BTW, there's no discount code or coupon needed — you'll see the savings applied when you go to check out. Shout out to Wet N Wild for giving us the chance to revamp our spring and summer beauty routines on a budget!