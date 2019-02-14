If you're still sleeping on wet n wild, consider this your wake-up call, because this brand is dropping hot new products and fun collections left and right, and I couldn't stan them any harder if I tried. Their Photo Focus Foundation is a favorite in my everyday rotation, and I do not — I repeat, do not —ever leave the house without their MegaGlo Highlighter in "Precious Petals" on the inner corner of my eyes to make my look pop. I digress, though, as I'm not here to dish about their older products, but to rave about the new ones, what's in wet n wild's Rebel Rose Collection in particular. The brand just dropped its new Valentine's Day collection, and it's a super edgy take on the traditionally sweet holiday. As a single gal who loves her glam, I couldn't be more pleased.

The limited-edition collection isn't massive, but it's got a ton of new products that look especially promising, including three exciting skincare picks utilizing the V-Day-appropriate ingredient, rose. The Photo Focus Rose Multi-Use Oil ($8, wetnwildbeauty.com) can be used on the skin, hair, and nails to soothe and hydrate. There’s also the Photo Focus Rose Toner ($8, wetnwildbeauty.com) to soften skin as it purifies, and the vibrant pink Photo Focus Rose Primer Serum ($8, wetnwildbeauty.com) to prep skin and ensure your base is all set for applying makeup. At $8 apiece, these three skincare products all come in very cute packaging with tattoo-esque gothic roses. I’m so into these romantic rebel vibes.

Moving right along to lips, we have a combination of some favorite formulas in new shades as well as some brand-new products altogether. Making a return are two popular liquid lip formulas, the MegaLast Liquid Catsuit Matte Liquid Lipstick ($5, wetnwildbeauty.com) in two new shades, deep purple “Deviant Damsel” and black cherry “Kiss of Death”, as well as the Megalast Liquid Catsuit High-Shine Liquid Lipstick ($5, wetnwildbeauty.com) in two more shades, cool-toned purple “Bud Romance” and deep pink “Petal Poison.” Personally, my chapped winter lips can’t handle a matte right now, so I’ll be gravitating towards the shinier shades, but I love that there’s an option for everybody!

In addition to the liquid lipsticks, there will also be two lip prep products: the Perfect Pout Jelly Balm ($4, wetnwildbeauty.com), which looks grayish-black in the bullet but swipes onto lips as a sheer pink tint, and the Perfect Pout Lip Scrub ($4, wetnwildbeauty.com), a pink sugar scrub with rosa damascena flower extract that’s a perfect first step before applying a heavy liquid lip.

There's only one cheek product in this collection, and it's another black-to-pink formula that changes when it hits skin and reacts to its pH levels. The black Color Icon Cream Blush (wetnwildbeauty.com) becomes a berry pink hue, and if you need a brush with which to apply, you're in luck, because the brand dropped two of the cutest I've ever seen. Both the Rebel Rose Blush Brush ($8, wetnwildbeauty.com) and the Rebel Rose Eyeshadow Brush ($8, wetnwildbeauty.com) look like thorny black roses, and you can buy the duo in a bouquet-like set for $13 to save some coin. These give me serious Beauty & The Beast vibes, in the best way possible.

What to use that new shadow brush for, you ask? Nothing special, just the three most gorgeous Color Icon Eyeshadow Quads ($5 each, wetnwildbeauty.com) I've ever seen! For real though, these new babies are beyond beautiful, and my personal favorite has to be the pinky mauve set, "Bed of Roses," although I love the sparkly deep purple in "Secret Garden Rendezvous" and the matte red in "House of Thorns," too.

Don't ask me to choose, because for $5 apiece, I'm buying all three:

It seems wet n wild has done it again; this collection is seriously stunning, and perfectly combines Valentine's Day hues with an edgy feel. The products are already live on the wet n wild website, so head over there to start shopping. They're limited edition, but you can wear them long after V-Day is through, so stock up while you still can!