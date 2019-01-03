We're only a few days into 2019 and high-end beauty brands like Fenty and Morphe are already blowing our minds. Cue Wet n Wild, a beloved drugstore brand, ready to put their hat in the ring with the new Wet n Wild Pump Collection. This line is unlike any the brand has ever released before, as it features not only makeup, but skincare and hair products as well. Mic. Drop. Wet N Wild really mean business in the new year, and if this collection is anything like their 2018 releases (seriously, I dare you to find a better highlighter than "Precious Petals"), I'm so here for it. Oh, and one more thing: Nothing in entire collection costs more than $9. Like I said, I'm here for it.

If 2018's dramatic, glittery, girly Instagram makeup didn't exactly suit your aesthetic, it's possible the Pump Collection will be more your speed. According to Allure, the brand describes Pump as "ath-beauty" — think athleisure, but for your face. Intriguing, isn't it? Let's look at the lineup. The collection features one foundation and one palette, seven stick products, eyeshadow pencils, blotting sheets, two glitter masks, cleansing wipes and oil, exfoliating balls, a face and body mist, a dry shampoo, and a hair mist. TBH, I got a little lost around "exfoliating balls," so let's break it down in a little more detail.

Let's start with the skincare. The Hit The Showers Face & Body Cleansing Wipes and the Do The Spritz Cooling Face & Body Mist are clear gym bag essentials, and the Expert Level Facial Cleansing Oil is ideal for anyone interested in double cleansing, or breaking down makeup and dirt using an oil-based formula before going in with your standard cleanser. The Personal Best Exfoliating Cleansing Balls are definitely the most intriguing product in the skincare section, as they supposedly provide a gentle but effective physical exfoliation.

Wet n Wild

Rounding out skincare are two masks: the black, shimmery Detox It Purifying Glitter Mask and the hot pink Tone Up Brightening Glitter Mask:

Wet n Wild

In the in-between category where skincare meets makeup prep, there are four stick products called Partner Up Sticks. The Partner Up Toner Stick is meant to be used after cleansing to brighten and hydrate, while the Partner Up Cooling Moisture Stick works wonders to de-puff. Oily skin types will rejoice in the Up Mattifying Stick for controlling shine, and those of us who are acne-prone can utilize the Partner Up Blemish Stick as a spot treatment. Apparently, there will also be blotting sheets in the collection, so truly, I can't imagine wanting anything else.

This lineup is stacked, to say the least:

Wet n Wild

Moving right along to makeup, there are three more Partner Up Sticks. There's a Partner Up Primer Stick to prep, Partner Up Blush Sticks in four shades, and Partner Up Lip Balm Sticks in four shades as well. There are also six shades of Keep Going Waterproof & Sweatproof Eyeshadow stick — my college cheerleader self would've killed for a product like this, let me tell you.

Wet n Wild

If, like me, you loved the brand's Photo Focus Foundation ($6, wetnwild.com), you're probably pretty curious about the Makeup Locker 3-in-1 BB Cream, Highlighter & Corrector. The sheer formula only comes in six shades (sigh) but claims to both hydrate and perfect the look of skin thanks to blurring properties. Last but not least in the makeup division is the Full Circuit No Limit Palette, which includes four cream and six powder formulas.

Wet n Wild

And of course, there will be two haircare products, the Final Stretch Dry Shampoo and the scented It's My Cheat Day Refreshing Hair Mist:

Wet n Wild

Wet n Wild really went all out for the new year, and I can't wait until it drops so I can use ath-beauty to force myself to go to the gym in 2019. The Pump Collection drops on the Wet n Wild site sometime in January, and I couldn't be more excited about it.