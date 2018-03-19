This GlamGlow My Little Pony Glitter Mask Will Make You Gallop With Glee

If you're as obsessed with My Little Pony as I am (or you have a deep appreciation for all things cute and glittery), prepare yourself for what is to come. A GlamGlow My Little Pony glitter mask is about to add just the right amount of sparkle to your skincare routine and pony power to your big-girl vanity. While you might not be braiding the mane of those precious ponies anymore, there's finally a way to surround yourself with the magic of your childhood, and the fact that it will combines your love for beauty products is just the cherry on top.

Though the rise of My Little Pony was technically before my time, I've been obsessed with the cute, litte, colorful mini horses for decades now. I mean, how could you not love a pony with an adorable tattoo on its butt and a mane striped with every color of the rainbow (somewhere out there, there's a beauty junkie trying to recreate this exact dye job as we speak)? So what happens when the nostalgia-inducing toy brand Hasbro teams up with the beauty brand responsible for possibly the most-photographed face mask on Instagram? They repackage the original #Glittermask Gravitymud Firming Treatment ($69; sephora.com) and produce two more Kira-Kira worthy masks.

The original glitter-infused Gravitymud mask is packed with huge shards of glitter in the shape of stars and is guilty of causing Instagram to go rampant with slow-motion swatches and super-sparkly videos of people peeling it off their faces. While the peel-off glittery concoction is packed with licorice and marshmallow leaf, the glitter is purely aesthetic, but after all, that's what Instagram dreams are made of, amiright? For its new collab with My Little Pony, the #Glittermask formulation is exactly the same, but the packaging got a brand-new look inspired by Princess Luna, a celestial unicorn with a midnight-blue body and lavender hair.

If you love the formula, and are ready to give your Instagrid a pop of color, GlamGlow and My Little Pony are bringing back the OG mask in two new colors.

Just like Princess Luna, Twilight Sparkle gets her very own mask too. Inspired by her purple body, cute, pink star tattoo, and purple and pink mane, the Insta-worthy mask is the prettiest shade of purple packed with — what else? — sparkles... and I mean silver ones.

Next up, a face mask that incorporates all the things Instagrammable: Sparkles and a bubble-gum pink hue. Rightfully inspired by the uber-girly Pinkie Pie, the bright pink mask is infused with silver sparkles to blind even the most seasoned beauty junkies out there. And just like the others, Pinkie Pie graces the packaging label with the cutest snapshots, including one candid-looking pose of her lauging. Though one would wonder what would make a unicorn crack up, a photo of one laughing will undoubtedly put a smile on your face.

Something tells me this cartoon-inspired collaboration won't be the last foray into the nostalgic toy space for GlamGlow's popular Gravitymud. Last year, the brand introduced two new shades (a shimmery gold and emerald green) inspired by the childhood-favorite Power Rangers. Before that, they repackaged the mask in a metallic blue in collaboration with Sonic the Hedgehog. While I dressed up as a Power Ranger two years in a row (I was Trini, the yellow ranger), the My Little Pony trio comes in at first place on my list!

However, if cutesy packaging and Instagramming every moment of your skincare routine isn't your thing, just think of the results you'll see from the peel-off mask infused with marshmallow, licorice leaf, Icelandic kelp, glacial clay, and red algae. Perfect for a night out, the #Glittermask Gravitymud Firming Treatment gives your skin a temporary lift and makes your complexion look brighter and more youthful in just twenty minutes.

The GlamGlow My Little Pony #GlitterMask GravityMud launches at Sephora and on glamglow.com for $59 each this April. Gallop to it and be the first to Instagram the magical masks.