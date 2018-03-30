It's clear that BB creams are one beauty trend that’s here to stay, but they do more than offer a light moisturizing coverage. Folks with excess oil production can find relief by nabbing one of the best BB creams for oily skin, it that's a concern for you that you're looking to fix.

BB creams, or beauty balms, are multi-functional creams that offer light coverage along with an array of skin care benefits. They can even out complexions, cover blemishes, serve as a primer, provide SPF protection, and some can even help combat excess oil. But to avoid choosing a cream that leaves skin feeling greasy, oily skin types should pay special attention to the ingredients and look for products rich in antiseptic minerals that fight bacteria.

Remember, even though the goal is minimizing oil production, the skin should never feel dehydrated. It may seem counterintuitive but hydrating formulas are an absolute must for oily skin. Keep an open mind with BB creams that contain oil, too. Many plant-based oils work to balance oil production, not increase it.

But no matter what your skin type, one of the most frustrating challenges when buying a BB cream is finding the right shade. BB creams are notorious for only being available in a few light shades. Thankfully, the market has begun to diversify and more and more brands are offering a wider array of shades. So don't worry, if you've ever had trouble finding your shade in the past, this list should have you covered.

Now that you know what to look for, these BB creams will get you started on your quest for oil-control and coverage.

1 A Hydrating BB Cream With SPF 35+ And The Most Shade Diversity Amazon smashbox, Camera Ready BB Cream $27 Buy NowAmazon Hydrating formulas are a great way to control shine without drying out your skin, and this BB cream creates a light base to wear as a primer or on its own. It’s guaranteed to improve skin moisture within four weeks by gently minimizing shine without leaving the skin dehydrated. Unlike the majority of BB creams, this one comes in eight different shades, ranging from light to dark. Since it’s formulated without parabens, sulfates, phthalates, oil, talc, or fragrance, it’s a great option for anyone looking to keep toxins off their oily skin. Reviewers on Amazon attest that this cream is non-greasy and works great as a stand-alone foundation.

2 A Mineral-Based BB Cream That Comes In Five Shades Amazon Bella Terra BB Cream 3-in-1 $40 Buy NowAmazon With a fragrance-free formula and skin-friendly minerals, this BB cream is incredible for oily skin. The mineral-based cream is loaded with anti-inflammatory ingredients to soothe pimples and antioxidants to keep skin protected. The hypoallergenic formula also includes a light UV protection, but you won’t find any fillers, additives, talc, or parabens included, which means it's definitely a skin-friendly option. This cream provides light coverage that won’t irritate the skin and a hearty presence of antioxidants. It comes in multiple shades, each one made to keep oily skin safe from bacteria and microbes that cause breakouts and blackheads.

3 A BB Cream With Pomegranate Extract To Minimize Pores Amazon Simon & Tom All-In-One Beautifying Balm $16 Buy NowAmazon Formulated with pomegranate extract to control oil and reduce the appearance of pores, this BB cream is an excellent choice for oily skin. It comes with a light SPF protection that helps protect against harmful UV rays and includes hard-working minerals that gently even skin tones. With vitamin E and hyaluronic acid, you can trust this BB cream won’t leave your skin high and dry, because both ingredients keep the skin from losing moisture or becoming dehydrated. This cream comes in three shades and Amazon reviewers are finding the coverage is amazing, working well as a buildable cream or on its own.

4 An SPF 42+ BB Cream With Chamomile Extracts To Control Acne Amazon Missha M Perfect Cover BB cream SPF42 $15 Buy NowAmazon This multipurpose BB cream offers a lightweight coverage, loaded with calming botanicals to soothe and nourish the skin. It’s formulated with chamomile extract, which is great for oily and acne-prone skin because of its natural ability to reduce inflammation, redness, and fight bacteria. Folks using drying cleansers will love this product because it will help retain natural moisture and improve elasticity in the skin, thanks to the hyaluronic acid and ceramides infused in the cream. The UVA and UVB protection comes with brightening properties that can lift dark spots and keep your skin even. Folks on Amazon find the coverage is incredibly light and hydrating, and this cream comes with a modest price tag and a variety of shades to choose from.

5 A Mattifying BB Cream With Cabbage Extracts To Control Oil Amazon Dr. G Gowoonsesang Perfect Pore Cover BB Cream $19 Buy NowAmazon If you’re looking for light coverage, nourishment, and maximum oil control, this BB cream is for you. It contains lime tree water and cabbage extracts to naturally control oil production and thoughtfully includes rosehip oil and lemon balm extract to keep the skin moisturized and nourished. This is a great cream for folks looking to cover acne scars and enlarged pores with a light, creamy base. With an SPF of 35, it’s a wonderful foundation to keep the skin protected from sun damage and hyperpigmentation. Loyal Amazon reviewers have fallen in love with this BB cream for daily wear. Because it keeps the skin even and glowing, some are even using it as an alternative to regular foundation.

6 Moisturizing BB Cream With Panthenol To Calm Irritated Skin Amazon Dr. Schrammek Blemish Balm Classic $41 Buy NowAmazon Whether you’re looking to cover up redness or conceal imperfections, this moisturizing BB cream will not disappoint: it’s formulated with panthenol and bisabolol to calm and soothe irritated skin, offering a light, creamy coverage for oily skin that dissolves redness and impurities. This BB cream won’t just cover up your imperfections, it’s uniquely designed to treat them as well. Devout customers with rosacea are finding it immediately calms down stressed-out skin. Other reviewers with oily skin find the cream offers fabulous coverage and leaves the skin with a natural glow instead of a greasy shine. This is a truly multipurpose product that can be used as a primer, on its own, and even after waxing. It comes in three shades to choose from including classic (featured), honey, and light, each of which offers a subtle matte finish.