November is here, and so are Black Friday deals at so many major retailers. Walmart in particular is bringing the heat this season with early deals you can grab before Thanksgiving, plus even more deals dropping on Black Friday weekend. Here are some of the deep discounts you’ll find during Walmart’s Black Friday 2020 sale.

Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days event began on Nov. 4, and is making it so easy to shop sales early. Plus, most of the deals are available online, which can help you avoid unnecessary errands during the coronavirus pandemic. The retailer is also offering contact-free curbside pickup and in-store safety precautions include a face mask requirement, a limited number of guests inside at one time, social distancing, and increased sanitization measures.

As you plan your online shopping extravaganza from the comfort of your home, you can take a look at Walmart's marquee deals. This post will be updated with new Walmart Black Friday 2020 deals as they arrive.

Walmart's Black Friday sale from Nov. 11 to Nov. 14

On Wednesday, Nov. 11 through Saturday, Nov. 14, you can shop online when the deals hit at 7 p.m. ET and midnight ET, on Wednesday and Saturday, respectively. In-store deals will hit Walmart locations at 5 a.m. local time on Saturday.

Deals dropping on Nov. 11 include tons of tech discounts, like up to 40% off laptops and special buys on Smart TVs:

Deals dropping on Nov. 14 include home goods like a mini fridge and Keurig deal:

$24 Frigidaire 9-Can Mini Fridge

$35 Keurig K-Compact Brewer (originally $59)

$3.96 DVDs

$7.96 4K movies

$4.99 PopSockets phone grips

$4.00 onn. 5W Wireless Charging Pad

Up to $750 in gift cards when you trade-in your phone, activate, and purchase a new Samsung or Apple phone

Walmart's Black Friday sale from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27

Walmart's Thanksgiving weekend deals begin online Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. ET. You also can expect new deals to drop in-store at 5 a.m. local time and online at midnight ET on Black Friday, Nov. 27.

So many deals are available online, but if you choose to shop the sales in-person at a Walmart store, make sure you remember to follow Walmart's coronavirus policy, as well as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations as of Sept. 11, which includes wearing a mask, maintaining a six-foot distance from others where possible, and sanitizing your hands after leaving the store. With the holiday rush, it's also good to avoid peak shopping hours to not get stuck in a crowd.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.