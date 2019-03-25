The month of March might be reaching its final days, but the deals at Ulta are still in full swing, and if you haven't let yourself indulge in a little online shopping by now, I admire your self control. Personally, I've already taken advantage of numerous discounts, and now that Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty March 25 sale has MAC and Lancôme Products for half off, it's safe to say my total number of orders will increase by at least one more. I can't resist a good deal on a brand I love, and MAC Cosmetics and Lancôme are some of the most respected companies in the game, so getting the goods for 50 percent off is a real treat.

If you've only ever tried Lancôme's skincare items, you might be curious about their makeup selection as well. I get it! When a brand is a little pricey, it's hard to justify buying a product you're curious about; you don't want to splurge and end up wishing you hadn't. I've tried quite a few of their makeup essentials over the years, though, and I can assure you that they're equally as impressive as their skincare line. My all-time favorite makeup products they carry, though, are the ones that put the brand's skincare knowledge to use, aka their primers. Primers are sort of an in-between beauty product as far as skincare or makeup. They're a part of my makeup routine, but their purpose is to protect and enhance my complexion before the makeup, and often have ingredients to help my skin improve over time, so they also get skincare cred. Regardless, Lancôme's coveted La Base Pro Oil Free Primer ($21, originally $42, ulta.com) is half off in today's sale, so if you've been wanting to try it, now's the time.

Lancôme La Base Pro Oil Free Primer $42 $21 Ulta Buy Now

With a 4.7 out of five-star rating on Ulta, the brand refers to this as their "#1 artistry primer," so the results must be no joke. Light-diffusing particles within the formula help blur the look of pores and fine lines for a smooth, almost soft-focus surface, on top of which your makeup will glide with ease.

And to refesh the skin once said makeup is applied overtop that Lancôme primer? Ulta's got another deal to help, y'all:

Today only, the MAC Cosmetics Prep + Prime Fix+ Scents ($14, regularly $27, ulta.com) will be half off — but there's a catch. Most of Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty deals apply to all shoppers, but this particular deal is online only and exclusively for Diamond and Platinum members. If you aren't familiar with the Ulta Rewards system, Platinum members spend over $450 per calendar year, and Diamond members spend $1200 yearly.

MAC Prep + Prime Fix+ in Creamy Coconut $27 $14 Ulta Buy Now

Chances are, you might already have a bottle or two of Fix+ if you're dropping that much coin at Ulta, but the more the merrier, right? Plus, MAC Fix+ sprays can be used in so many different ways: to prep the skin, set your makeup, refresh your look, wet your pigments, you name it!

In my mind, when it comes to owning setting sprays, the limit does not exist:

Safe to say both of today's sales are worth placing an order, and alongside the Lancôme and MAC deals, Ulta is also offering half off select Bare Minerals lippies and Skyn Iceland Eye Gels. I know that between now and April 6 there will definitely be more great deals to choose from, but today's are just too good to resist, so that's another order placed on my end.