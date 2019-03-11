Hi, hello, and welcome to Not Your Average Monday, but instead, A Very Great Monday Because You Have Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty Sale To Look Forward To. TBH, if you're a beauty lover through and through, then I know you look forward to this semi-annual event year after year. It's the beauty junkie's version of the Super Bowl or March Madness, except better because you get beauty products, but not as good because there are fewer snacks. But I digress. If you want the dates of Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty sale, you've come to the right place, because I've got the deets.

Starting on Sunday, March 17, (yes, St. Patrick's Day), Ulta's first 21 Days of Beauty event of 2019 commences, bringing with it three glorious weeks of half-off beauty deals you could only dream of. (How's that for a pot of gold at the end of the St. Patrick's Day rainbow?) The festivities end on Saturday, April 6. Now that you know the dates, you know you've gotta budget wisely, because 21 days of deals will not be easy on the wallet. However, the brands in on the sale this year are too sweet to pass up, and TBH, the half-off price cuts will save you a ton of money anyway.

If you're unfamiliar with how Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale works, please allow me, an avid Ulta shopper who has contributed a huge portion of her paychecks to the brand, to explain. Starting on March 17, you can head to Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty landing page to get a look at deals for the days ahead. Each day, Ulta offers a severe discount (think: 50 percent off) on two to three different products across the makeup and skincare categories, and the deals change every day. That essentially means you've gotta write down the date for every single deal you want, because you only have one day to take advantage of it.

Even better, the sales offered throughout the event are for some of the buzziest beauty products, IMHO — you know, the ones you see in all those cute #shelfie pics on Instagram and the ones you hear every beauty blogger screaming about. Popular skincare brands like Mario Badescu, Peter Thomas Roth, Murad, and Philosophy all have your fave skincare products in the sale, and cosmetic brands like Tarte, MAC, Too Faced, and BECCA Cosmetics are all giving you everyone's favorite palettes, mascaras, eyeshadows, and more for 50 percent off.

Keep your eyes peeled on both Ulta's Instagram and on the 21 Days of Beauty landing page throughout the three weeks, as new deals will be revealed for the days ahead each day. And if you, unfortunately, miss out on any deals this time around, don't fret. Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty sale is semi-annual, so you'll be reeling in products from the fall sale in no time.

Consider my skin cleared, my face beat, my money snatched, and my cabinet stocked. Ulta really knows how to bring spring in with a bang.