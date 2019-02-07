If I'm being totally honest, I'm the worst kind of beauty junkie. I get lazy from time to time and I tend to slack on my skincare routine more often than I wish to admit. If you're anything like me, I have the answer to finally sticking to a routine: Simplify it. And what better way than to overhaul your skincare steps (from cleansing and masking to moisturizing and protecting), than with 21 of the best skincare sticks, AKA easy-to-use, no-mess, non-leaking beauty buys?

This new wave of solid skincare not only streamlines your routine (and your medicine cabinet), it also happens to be conveniently TSA-friendly too. Just wave these magic wands over your face to cure your biggest skin woes, including exfoliating away dead skin cells, as well as tightening enlarged pores and even reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Get to shopping and say hello to a simpler routine and better skin.

Stick Cleansers

The next time you find yourself itching for a deep clean on the go, reach for a solid cleanser that lathers when you add water. Think: on a plane, while camping, at Coachella, anywhere — plus, you don't have to worry about messy leaks in your bag again. Genius, right?

Face Mask Stick

Your weekly face mask routine just got easier. Think about it this way: Sundays can finally look like the breakfast-in-bed, Instagram-worthy skincare moment you've always dreamed of because you don't even need to get out from under the covers to apply any of the below.

Eye Cream Sticks

If your skincare routine doesn't currently include an eye cream, it's probably because you're too overwhelmed to add yet another step. Luckily, these eye cream sticks pack away like a lip balm and swipe on in seconds.

Stick Moisturizers

When you suffer from dry skin, or you're just vacationing in a dry locale, applying moisturizer just once per day isn't enough. Throw these hydrating sticks in your bag for moisture on the go.

Sunscreen Sticks

By now, you probably already know that sunscreen needs to be reapplied every few hours for it to actually work. Keep these easy-to-reapply sunscreen sticks in your beach bag for skin that stays protected.

Face Oil Sticks

I love face oil (if you don't, it's only because you haven't tried it yet), but I admit it's pretty messy. With these one-and-done oil sticks, you can get the moisture you need without leaving greasy fingerprints on all your stuff.

Toner Sticks

Toner should always be the first step in your skincare routine, after cleansing. It purifies pores and keeps oils at bay, but there's not always time to pour toner onto a cotton pad before every use. Now, you can just rub these toner sticks on your skin and reap the benefits in no time at all.

So, there you have it: a streamlined approach to your skincare routine that works with your busy lifestyle. And because they're so fun to use and easy to tote, consider the motivation you've been needing to stick to a regime, found.