If there's one thing I consider myself to be an expert on, it's finding a good face mask. I work from home quite a bit, and believe in the power of multi-tasking — as in moving through my ten-million-step skincare routine as the hours of my work day roll by. For me, the most satisfying part is slapping on a nourishing mask and letting it do its thing while I forget all about it, and when I realized Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty March 22 sale has Peter Thomas Roth picks for under $30including the very mask on my face at this exact moment, I knew I had to spread the word so others could enjoy its moisturizing magic.

Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty sale has really been delivering on stellar deals and savings, and while I've bought a few new lipsticks over the past week or so, the skincare discounts are what have me stocking up. Taking care of your skin can sometimes be a bit pricey, and I'm always on the hunt for ways to save on my favorite ingredients and most-trusted brands. Peter Thomas Roth is definitely at the top of my list, and the luxe skincare brand isn't exactly cheap, which is why major savings on their products is a VBD (Very Big Deal!).

I fell in love with Peter Thomas Roth after trying a sampler of some of their masks. I was instantly hooked:

My favorite of all has to be the Hungarian Thermal Water Mineral-Rich Atomic Heat Mask ($29, originally $58, ulta.com), which is basically half-off in today's Ulta sale:

This mask is jam-packed with rejuvenating ingredients, but it's the Hungarian thermal water that's the star. Sourced from 1,000 meters below Hungary's Carpathian Valley, the water is mineral-rich and full of nutrients to help skin look healthy and replenished.

I love it so much, in fact, that I was wearing it when I found out it was on sale today. I willed this discount into existence, people! You're all welcome!

This mask is a one-step product that feels like an entire trip to the spa. In the jar, it's thick and creamy, but as you apply it onto your skin, it becomes milky and silky, spreading like a dream, but still not liquid enough to be messy. I massage it on facialist-style and leave it while I work, and when it's time to wash it off, I use cool water to activate what's referred to as the mask's "flash of heat." As the product gets wet, it warms, and the sensation is unlike any other mask I've ever tried. At first, it's a little alarming — How did this mask get so hot so quickly? — but the heat settles in a toasty way, never getting to the point of discomfort. After, my skin feels like I just treated it to an hour-long facial; it's hydrated and nourished, and even though I don't have to, I often seal the deal with the brand's Hungarian Thermal Water Mineral-Rich Moisturizer ($29, originally $58, ulta.com), which, you guessed it, is also a part of today's Ulta sale. Score.

In addition to these Peter Thomas Roth deals, today's Ulta savings include half off Urban Decay's eye shadow primers, a Too Faced palette, and select skincare from Dr. Brandt, which makes today's sale the best so far, IMHO. Shop the deals right now on the Ulta site, and thank me later when you experience this mask's heat-flash magic and moisturizing finish.