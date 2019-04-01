I know April Fools' Day is usually a time for tricks and pranks, but the savings you can get by shopping at Ulta today are seriously no joke. In fact, Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty April 1 sale gives you 50 percent off two brands that both specialize in gorgeous, healthy skin: IT Cosmetics and Clinique. Believe it or not, these aren't even the only two skincare brands on sale today — Ulta is really out here making sure we start the month with our best skin ever! — so let me break down all the must-haves in today's lineup, and assure you they're no laughing matter. Sorry, I'll stop talking about April Fools' Day, now.

I guess, before I begin, I should mention that there is one caveat to some of today's deals. The Clinique and It Cosmetics discounts are exclusive to Diamond and Platinum members of Ulta's rewards program. Platinum members spend $450 annually at Ulta locations, and Diamond members spend a whopping $1200, so if you fall into one of these categories, get excited, because today is all about you. I don't think I have to spend long convincing any beauty-lover that Clinique has some incredible skincare products; the brand is a household name for many, and a lot of us grew up stealing our mothers' Clinique products before we were old enough to purchase our own. The brand's longevity has been achieved by delivering consistently great formulas that yield just-as-bomb results, so getting to snag their Moisture Surge 72 Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator ($20, originally $39, ulta.com) today online only for 50 percent off is a big, big deal.

Clinique Moisture Surge 72 Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator $39 $20 Ulta Buy Now

One of the brand's most beloved moisturizers, this baby is perfect for spring and summer, thanks to a lightweight gel-cream formula that sinks in without feeling heavy on the skin. Hyaluronic acid, aloe water, and Clinique's own auto-replenishing technology work in unison to ensure a layer of this product keeps skin hydrated for up to 72 hours — so, yes, if you plan on spending a weekend at Coachella, you're going to want to slather your most-likely-sunburned skin with this product for sweet relief.

The other exciting deal exclusive to Diamond and Platinum members? I've currently got an It Cosmetics moisturizer in my morning routine, so I'll no doubt be taking advantage of a sale that includes half off their Bye Bye Redness Skin Relief Treatment Moisturizer ($24, originally $48, ulta.com) and their Neutralizing Correcting Cream ($16, originally $32, ulta.com).

It Cosmetics Bye Bye Redness Skin Relief Treatment Moisturizer $48 $24 Ulta Buy Now

It Cosmetics Neutralizing Correcting Cream $32 $16 Ulta Buy Now

I'll take both, please! The Bye Bye Redness Skin Relief Treatment Moisturizer is a dream come true for anyone with unwanted redness, as the green tint helps soothe the look as well as calm the skin itself. It's infused with colloidal oatmeal, aloe, cucumber, chamomile extract, avocado, chrysin, turmeric, collagen, and peptides, so in addition to neutralizing redness, it'll keep your complexion looking rejuvenated, too. As for the Neutralizing Correcting Cream, which comes in three shades (Fingers crossed for a more inclusive shade range soon!), this product has a similar ingredient list as the Treatment Moisturizer, but instead of a green tint to cancel out redness, this cream has a colored tint to mask it instead, so it's basically skincare with some built-in concealer. This product is best used as a spot treatment on particularly red blemishes, scars, age spots, and the like, and if you use it after a hearty layer of either the It Cosmetics or Clinique moisturizer, your skin will totally love you.

Not a Diamond or Platinum member and kinda bummed about missing these deals? You can still snag half off Laura Gellar's Spackle line, as well as Perricone MD's Cold Plasma+ line, so your skin is certainly still in good hands! All these deals end today, though, so hit up the Ulta site ASAP to take advantage.