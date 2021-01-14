It's official, MOAs: TXT is gearing up for their new era! Soon, the group will make another Japanese comeback. This time, they're not just dropping a single or an EP because Still Dreaming will mark TXT's first full-length Japanese album. It'll include brand-new tracks, as well as revamped versions of songs fans have heard before. If you're a die-hard MOA, here's all the TXT's Still Dreaming details you need to know before the record arrives.

Still Dreaming comes a year after TXT made their Japanese debut in January 2020 with their single album Magic Hour, featuring previously-released hits like "Run Away," "Crown," and "Angel or Devil." TXT made their return that August with Drama. The mini album included the original song "Everlasting Shine" made for the anime Black Clover, as well as Japanese re-imaginings of the group's tracks "Drama" and "Can't You See Me?"

After giving fans so many back-to-back singles, a full-length Japanese album was only natural. To prepare for the big release, here's everything MOAs need to know about Still Dreaming.

TXT's Still Dreaming Release Date

Still Dreaming will be here before fans know it because it's dropping in Japan on Jan. 20 at 12 a.m. KST (that's Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. ET).

TXT's Still Dreaming Physical Album Details

There are several versions of Still Dreaming fans can purchase. The standard edition comes with a CD, lyric booklet with sunset-time photos, and photo card.

Meanwhile, the Limited Edition A version brings the CD in a limited-edition deluxe slipcase, a 24-page booklet with daytime photos, and a lyric booklet. The Limited Edition B version comes with a limited-edition CD + DVD and a 12-page booklet filled with daytime and sunset-time photos unique to this package.

As for the Universal Music Store version, fans can expect a CD, photo card, poster, and lyric Booklet. Finally, the Weverse edition brings a CD, photo card, poster, and lyric booklet.

TXT's Still Dreaming Tracklist

Still Dreaming will include 10 songs, six of which will be Japanese versions of their previously-released Korean hits like "Blue Hour" and "Run Away." Fans will also get TXT's Black Clover theme "Everlasting Shine," as well as an intro and outro track. Meanwhile, "Force" is a new original song from TXT released on Jan. 9. It will serve as the opening theme for Season 2 of the anime World Trigger. Check out the full tracklist below:

Intro: DREAMING Force Blue Hour (Japanese version) Run Away (Japanese version) CROWN (Japanese version) Angel Or Devil (Japanese version) Drama (Japanese version) Everlasting Shine Can't You See Me? (Japanese version) Outro: STILL

TXT's Still Dreaming Singles

TXT will release the Japanese version of "Blue Hour" as a single along with the album on Jan. 20. To get an idea of what to expect from the music video, check out the teasers below, which show the guys appearing to have fun on a carousel, but not everything is as it seems.

TXT also gave fans a preview of their upcoming album with the release of their original Japanese song "Force." The track tells listeners to have faith they can get through anything with the line: "Our tomorrow is still a light that cannot be seen/ There are often times that are disheartening/ But, break out from this labyrinth Don’t stop!

How to Pre-Order TXT's Still Dreaming

If you want to be one of the first people to get Still Dreaming, pre-ordering is the way to go. Fans can pre-order the album from various platforms, including Target, Discover Music, Amazon Music, Universal Music Store, and TXT's official Weverse Shop. Just keep in mind, the album will physically ship out in the U.S. on Feb. 12.

MOAs, you better order Still Dreaming now because you don't know when it will sell out!