TXT's "Force" Lyrics In English Are A Reminder To Keep On Dreaming
Days before dropping their first full-length Japanese album Still Dreaming, TXT released one of their record's most highly-anticipated tracks: "Force." It's the latest theme song for the anime television show World Trigger. MOAs heard it for the very first time when the show's second season premiered on Jan. 9. Fans agreed the upbeat single was perfect for the series' action-filled opening. If you want to know what TXT's "Force" lyrics mean in English, you've come to the right place.
Still Dreaming, which drops on Jan. 19, will arrive just three months after TXT made their comeback with Minisode1: Blue Hour in October 2020. The new album will include a Japanese version of Minisode1's lead single, "Blue Hour," as well as a handful of TXT's other previously-released Korean songs like "Can't You See Me?" and "Run Away." It will also feature their Japanese single "Everlasting Shine," which TXT shared in August 2020 as part of the opening theme for Black Clover.
Now, TXT is back in the anime world. This time, they debuted "Force" to serve as the opening theme for World Trigger. It was the perfect way to kick off the show's second season because the song matches the series' adventurous tone.
Watch World's Trigger's Season 2 opening below.
No surprise, the lyrics are just as inspirational. TXT reminds listeners to keep on dreaming and continue having adventures. "We are dreamers/ So it’s the Trigger/ Everything depends on you / The future that is ahead," TXT starts the song.
Then, in the chorus, the group tells fans that although there are hard times, the good outweighs the bad: "Our tomorrow is still a light that cannot be seen/ There are often times that are disheartening/ But, break out from this labyrinth/ Don’t stop!"
Below you'll find the full English translation for TXT's "Force" lyrics, according to a fan account on Twitter.
Intro: HUENINGKAI
We are dreamers
So it’s the Trigger
Everything depends on you
The future that is ahead
Dawn Dawn Dawn
Verse 1: BEOMGYU & TAEHYUN
It’s just like a falling star
It’s just like a meadow
A force that is inevitable
A meeting that is the first and probably the last
In the depths of your eyes, strongly
I was touched by those gentle jewels
Pre-Chorus: SOOBIN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, & YEONJUN
Our tomorrow is still a light that cannot be seen
There are often times that are disheartening
But, break out from this labyrinth
Don’t stop!
Chorus: HUENINGKAI, TAEHYUN, YEONJUN, & SOOBIN
My pulse has managed to reach the point
Wow wow oh
I want to protect the future I have with you
Wow wow oh (Take it)
Fighter, to the other side right now
Try, if I’m with you, that’s right
Higher, let’s fly
Before I completely lose the sight of you
Before I completely lose you
We are dreamers
So it’s the Trigger
Everything depends on you
The future that is ahead
Dawn Dawn Dawn
We are believers
So it’s the Trigger
So, shall we head for it?
What lies ahead for us
Dawn Dawn Dawn
Verse 2: BEOMGYU, YEONJUN, & SOOBIN
Are you no longer fond?
The memories of the past
If you only count the good times we shared
The morning will come sooner
In the depths of your eyes, deeply
I was fascinated by those gentle jewels
Pre-Chorus: HUENINGKAI & YEONJUN
Our tomorrow is still a light that cannot be seen
There are often times that are disheartening
But, break out from this labyrinth
Don’t stop!
Chorus: TXT
My heart was stirred up by you
Wow wow oh I want to protect the future I have with you
Wow wow oh (Take it)
Fighter, to the other side right now
Try, if I’m with you, that’s right
Higher, let’s fly
Before I completely lose the sight of you
Before I completely lose you
Bridge: SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, & TAEHYUN
Just like a shooting star
Just like the meadows
It’s the force
I’m sure there’s not a second chance
That’s right, this is the last one
Pre-Chorus: YEONJUN, SOOBIN, & TAEHYUN
Filter, on the other side
Story teller, let’s talk about it someday
Before it ends
Before we wake up from this dream
Chorus: TXT
My pulse has managed to reach the point
Wow wow oh
I want to protect the future I have with you
Wow wow oh (Take it)
Fighter, to the other side right now
Try, if I’m with you, that’s right
Higher, let’s fly
Before I completely lose the sight of you
Before I completely lose you
(Don’t stop Before things get unknown I won’t let go of your hand )
We are dreamers
So it’s the Trigger
Everything depends on you The future that is ahead
Dawn Dawn Dawn
We are believers
So it’s the Trigger
So, shall we head for it?
What lies ahead for us
Dawn Dawn Dawn Dawn Dawn Dawn
TXT is amazing at capturing a show's essence in a song!