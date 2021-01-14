Days before dropping their first full-length Japanese album Still Dreaming, TXT released one of their record's most highly-anticipated tracks: "Force." It's the latest theme song for the anime television show World Trigger. MOAs heard it for the very first time when the show's second season premiered on Jan. 9. Fans agreed the upbeat single was perfect for the series' action-filled opening. If you want to know what TXT's "Force" lyrics mean in English, you've come to the right place.

Still Dreaming, which drops on Jan. 19, will arrive just three months after TXT made their comeback with Minisode1: Blue Hour in October 2020. The new album will include a Japanese version of Minisode1's lead single, "Blue Hour," as well as a handful of TXT's other previously-released Korean songs like "Can't You See Me?" and "Run Away." It will also feature their Japanese single "Everlasting Shine," which TXT shared in August 2020 as part of the opening theme for Black Clover.

Now, TXT is back in the anime world. This time, they debuted "Force" to serve as the opening theme for World Trigger. It was the perfect way to kick off the show's second season because the song matches the series' adventurous tone.

Watch World's Trigger's Season 2 opening below.

No surprise, the lyrics are just as inspirational. TXT reminds listeners to keep on dreaming and continue having adventures. "We are dreamers/ So it’s the Trigger/ Everything depends on you / The future that is ahead," TXT starts the song.

Then, in the chorus, the group tells fans that although there are hard times, the good outweighs the bad: "Our tomorrow is still a light that cannot be seen/ There are often times that are disheartening/ But, break out from this labyrinth/ Don’t stop!"

Below you'll find the full English translation for TXT's "Force" lyrics, according to a fan account on Twitter.

Intro: HUENINGKAI

We are dreamers

So it’s the Trigger

Everything depends on you

The future that is ahead

Dawn Dawn Dawn

Verse 1: BEOMGYU & TAEHYUN

It’s just like a falling star

It’s just like a meadow

A force that is inevitable

A meeting that is the first and probably the last

In the depths of your eyes, strongly

I was touched by those gentle jewels

Pre-Chorus: SOOBIN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, & YEONJUN

Our tomorrow is still a light that cannot be seen

There are often times that are disheartening

But, break out from this labyrinth

Don’t stop!

Chorus: HUENINGKAI, TAEHYUN, YEONJUN, & SOOBIN

My pulse has managed to reach the point

Wow wow oh

I want to protect the future I have with you

Wow wow oh (Take it)

Fighter, to the other side right now

Try, if I’m with you, that’s right

Higher, let’s fly

Before I completely lose the sight of you

Before I completely lose you

We are dreamers

So it’s the Trigger

Everything depends on you

The future that is ahead

Dawn Dawn Dawn

We are believers

So it’s the Trigger

So, shall we head for it?

What lies ahead for us

Dawn Dawn Dawn

Verse 2: BEOMGYU, YEONJUN, & SOOBIN

Are you no longer fond?

The memories of the past

If you only count the good times we shared

The morning will come sooner

In the depths of your eyes, deeply

I was fascinated by those gentle jewels

Pre-Chorus: HUENINGKAI & YEONJUN

Our tomorrow is still a light that cannot be seen

There are often times that are disheartening

But, break out from this labyrinth

Don’t stop!

Chorus: TXT

My heart was stirred up by you

Wow wow oh I want to protect the future I have with you

Wow wow oh (Take it)

Fighter, to the other side right now

Try, if I’m with you, that’s right

Higher, let’s fly

Before I completely lose the sight of you

Before I completely lose you

Bridge: SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, & TAEHYUN

Just like a shooting star

Just like the meadows

It’s the force

I’m sure there’s not a second chance

That’s right, this is the last one

Pre-Chorus: YEONJUN, SOOBIN, & TAEHYUN

Filter, on the other side

Story teller, let’s talk about it someday

Before it ends

Before we wake up from this dream

Chorus: TXT

My pulse has managed to reach the point

Wow wow oh

I want to protect the future I have with you

Wow wow oh (Take it)

Fighter, to the other side right now

Try, if I’m with you, that’s right

Higher, let’s fly

Before I completely lose the sight of you

Before I completely lose you

(Don’t stop Before things get unknown I won’t let go of your hand )

We are dreamers

So it’s the Trigger

Everything depends on you The future that is ahead

Dawn Dawn Dawn

We are believers

So it’s the Trigger

So, shall we head for it?

What lies ahead for us

Dawn Dawn Dawn Dawn Dawn Dawn

TXT is amazing at capturing a show's essence in a song!