I love comeback season. Tomorrow X Together — or TXT for short — released their first full-length album, The Dream Chapter: MAGIC. Yes, you read that right. The Dream Chapter: MAGIC is a full album, not an EP, which makes TXT's comeback that much more exciting. The group debuted on March 4 with their EP The Dream Chapter: STAR and have since amassed a huge following all over the world. TXT's fans — nicknamed "Moments of Alwaysness" or "MOA" for short — have been patiently waiting for new music. TXT has eight new songs out, including the mysterious "Angel or Devil." What do TXT's "Angel or Devil" lyrics mean in English? Fans think there's a few interesting references in the song, including one that could be about BTS.

One thing you should know about TXT's comeback it that it's full of magic, hence the title of the album. Fans first got a taste of TXT's new songs when Big Hit Entertainment shared The Dream Chapter: MAGIC tracklist on Thursday, Oct. 10. The tracklist teased eight new songs and it also showed that some titles on the album are in Korean, while others are in English.

All the song titles seemed so interesting to TXT fans, but they were especially hyped to hear what "Angel or Devil" was all about. According to a fan translation by @translatingTXT on Twitter, TXT's "Angel or Devil" lyrics translates to the following lyrics in English:

Tell me what I should chose

Between an angel or a devil

The fight inside my head

Just you you became the referee for me

(Woo babe)

I want to touch your heart

(Woo babe)

I want to have an engagement ceremony in your heart

Just throw away things like worries

A romantic relationship is like a lottery

If you want it to go well just scratch it first

Just push forward like a real man

Why are you shaking up my heart?

The confession I say inside the candle

If you love me, then hotter than hell

A saying like an angel? No way

I am that angel, but first slow down

What if we miss it all, forever

"It has to be you," "You're the one love"

My hands are shaking because of my handwritten letter

The neverending fight devil angel

The repeating march without an answer

Tell me how I can make it stop

Round and round and round and round and round and round

Finer than heaven

Fire hotter than hell

Can you tell me your mind

Tell me the way to you

Love ya as much as 300

I'm running towards your heart

Love ya as much as 3000

I'm running towards your heart

Tell me what I should chose

Between an angel or a devil

The fight inside my head

Just you you became the referee for me

(Woo babe)

I want to touch your heart

(Woo babe)

Tell me what I should choose

Hey, hey, what are you doing, call right now

Hey, hey, plz do stop, a little slower

The two loud, loud voices

Again, round and round, the dilemma of Mobius

Just throw away things like worries

Even if it's a little overkill I'll call you

Lemme try like a K-Drama

Study, a trendy romantic language

If you don't like that, how about this?

Appealing my charms in a karaoke

"I don't want to be apart from you"

Can I be your pet

Right next to you for 24 hours"

Again, the angel tells me to slow down first

What if we miss it all, forever

From an older sister-little brother relationship, slowly

These days, everyone "becomes close" before dating

The neverending fight devil angel

The repeating march without an answer

Tell me how I can make it stop

Round and round and round and round and round and round

Finer than heaven

Fire hotter than hell

Can you tell me your mind

Tell me the way to you

Love ya as much as 300

I'm running towards your heart

Love ya as much as 3000

I'm running towards your heart

I need your answer now

Black or white, pick a color

Which one, between horns or a halo?

Whichever you want, I'll pull up

I'll present it to you, present it to you

Of course, your majesty

Finer than heaven

Fire hotter than hell

Can you tell me your mind

Tell me the way to you

Love ya as much as 300

I'm running towards your heart

Love ya as much as 3000

I'm running towards your heart

Can you tell me your mind

Tell me the way to you

Love ya as much as 300

I'm running towards your heart

Love ya as much as 3000

I'm running towards your heart

Tell me what I should choose

Between an angel or a devil

The fight inside my head

Just you you became the referee for me

(Woo babe)

I want to touch your heart

(Woo babe)

Tell me what should I choose

TXT's fans have been dissecting the meaning of "Angel or Devil" ever since it came out on Oct. 21 and they found a lot of references hidden throughout, including one that could be about BTS. About 30 seconds in, there's a lyric that goes, "Just push forward like a real man," and according to a fan translation by @translatingTXT, "Real man" is the Korean translation for BTS' song "Boy In Luv."

Following the "real man" lyric is the line, "Why are you shaking up my heart?," which BTS sings in their "Boy In Luv" chorus.

Of course, this could just be a coincidence, but fans think it's totally a BTS reference because of TXT's "Angel or Devil" performance on the Welcome Back Show on Oct. 21.

Mnet K-POP on YouTube

When Huening Kai sang, "Why are you shaking my heart?" during the performance, he pounded his chest, which is BTS also does in their "Boy In Luv" choreography.

Watch for yourself below.

Is TXT making a BTS reference in "Angel or Devil?" I'm pretty sold on the idea, but because music is subjective, I'll let you decide for yourself.