TXT's Quotes About Yeonjun Explain Why He's Their Triple Threat

Now that it's been over a year since TXT debuted in March 2019, MOAs know the members pretty well. Fans can describe the guys' individual personalities and likes and dislikes after watching so many of their livestreams, interviews, and behind-the-scenes clips. Although fans know a lot about TXT, no one knows Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai better than each other. TXT's quotes about Yeonjun reveal exactly why he's known as their legendary trainee.

Ahead of TXT's debut, Big Hit Entertainment shared introduction clips showcasing each member's unique charms. Fans instantly swooned over Yeonjun, whose introduction video debuted first and received a million views in 24 hours. Yeonjun admitted at the time that he felt a lot of pressure for fans to get to know him.

"I was especially nervous because I was the first member to be revealed, but a lot of people showed me so much love and support. It was an amazing feeling," Yeonjun told Billboard in a May 12 interview.

Since then, fans have learned so much more about Yeonjun. A lot of what they know about him comes from TXT themselves. They have so many anecdotes about Yeonjun that show he's always their secret weapon. From their trainee days and their debut, to their latest comeback for The Dream Chapter: Eternity, Yeonjun has done everything to push himself to be the best he can be.

Here's what TXT have said about Yeonjun's many talents.

Soobin

TXT has spent a lot of time together since their debut, and like the close friends they are, they occasionally cook for each other.

According to Soobin, Yeonjun always makes the best meals. In an episode of their reality show One Dream TXT, Soobin complimented Yeonjun on his amazing cooking skills. "Yeonjun is the best. He's our chef," he said.

Soobin event went so far as to say Yeonjun is "good at everything."

Hueningkai

In that same episode, Hueningkai reiterated Soobin's statement there isn't anything Yeonjun fails at. "Yeah, and he's good at games, too," Hueningkai said. He definitely wasn't wrong because throughout their reality series, Yeonjun won in various games like soccer and arm wrestling.

Taehyun

Obviously, Yeonjun's skills go beyond physical activities. Besides being an impressive athlete, Yeonjun is an all-around talented musician. "He's a good dancer and rapper. He's so tall and has so many talents," Taehyun said during TXT's debut celebration show in March 2019.

In fact, because of Yeonjun's wide range of abilities, he's known as a triple threat to MOAs.

Beomgyu

While Yeonjun may have seemed shy to fans at first, Beomgyu said he's actually really confident. During their trainee days, Beomgyu said Yeonjun would playfully show off his good scores to the other members.

"On the first day, he called me and there was a monthly scoreboard and he asked who was first place. Who is the first place for rapping? For dancing? For singing?" Beomgyu recalled during TXT's debut celebration show.

As it turns out, Yeonjun already knew it was him and he just wanted to mess with Beomgyu for fun.

Both TXT and MOAs agree Yeonjun is one of a kind. With his many gifts, he was truly meant for the spotlight.