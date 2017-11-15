Tweets About Starbucks' Rose Gold-Colored Merch Prove How Much Everyone Loves It

The internet nearly broke when news about Starbucks' pink-hued holiday cups hit Twitter earlier this week. The gorgeous new cups (which are actually called "Pink Cold Cups," according to Starbucks), are part of Starbuck's in-store gift lineup for the holiday season, and I guess no one knew about them until this week. What a beautiful surprise, right? The moment the internet found out about the Starbucks gems, everyone resorted to calling them "rose gold," and these tweets about Starbucks' rose gold-colored merch prove how obsessed everyone already is.

Before I show you how much the internet loves rose gold (and Starbucks, obviously), let's talk about the cups a little bit more so you know what you're getting yourself into. The Pink Cold Cups that everyone's freaking out over come in three different forms: Pink Stainless Cold Cup ($19.95), Pink Sequins Plastic Cold Cup ($18.95), and the Pink Glitter Cold Cup ($14.95). They can all be found in licensed Starbucks store locations inside grocery stores, airports, hotels, and retailers (like Target). In other words, run — don't walk — to your nearest Starbucks store for a tumbler.

For a better look at how amazing these look next to each other, check out the photo below. It'll make you pink with envy that you don't have one for yourself.

Wow... just, wow. To be honest, I'm starstruck by this trio. Apparently, Twitter feels the same way.

I'd say they're definitely "shook."

Starbucks: WE HAVE ROSE GOLD MERCH NOW

Me: pic.twitter.com/ZQHl76fOkn — emily 🦃 (@emilymcd112) November 15, 2017

"This isn't a want. This is a NEED."

This isn’t a want, this is a NEED 😍✨💕 rose gold everything is a necessary! #Starbucks pic.twitter.com/0DEEJEc2jw — jess ♡ (@unapologetiicb) November 15, 2017

They're obsessed.

So Starbucks has a Rose Gold collection, and I'm obsessed — ☪ ⓐⓡⓘⓔⓛ (@diviinebeauty) November 15, 2017

WE NEED IT.

I need a sequined Starbucks holiday tumbler. Just saw that they come in rose gold. — Ivy💛s Mom, Warrior (@SoAlmondie) November 15, 2017

"THEY'RE SO CUTE OMG."

I WANT A ROSE GOLD TUMBLR FROM STARBUCKS 😭 THEYRE SO CUTE OMG — SabotageSweetie (@SabotageSweetie) November 15, 2017

We're all here for it.

So I’m definitely n need of that new @Starbucks rose gold cup #imhere4it — LilKayne ♊️ (@Quaeenkqua) November 14, 2017

"Merry Christmas to me."

Starbucks is now carrying rose gold tumblers. Merry Christmas to me? 🙂 — Kristine Arnauskas (@karnie493) November 15, 2017

People are curious about when they can buy them.

Who works at Starbucks??? Do you guys know when the rose gold pink cups are released. 😆 — Vanessa Chau (@vanessachauu) November 15, 2017

News flash! They're available right now.

"BECAUSE EVERYONE NEEDS A ROSE GOLD TUMBLER IN THEIR LIFE."

PSA : BECAUSE EVERYONE NEEDS A ROSE GOLD STARBUCKS TUMBLER IN THEIR LIFE 💖 pic.twitter.com/DH6z5IuoWz — joseph 🕸🦇🎃 (@stussyjoseph) November 10, 2017

So pretty, indeed.

Rose Gold Starbucks Merch are so pretty 🤩😩 — PSYC PA MORE (@ahelendeleon) November 15, 2017

They're at the top of everyone's Christmas lists.

All I want for Christmas is that sparkly rose gold Starbucks cold tumbler. And some yellow Nike Prestos. 🙂 — PEACH TREE 🍑🌳 (@pesto5000) November 15, 2017

Yes, the rumors are true.

Guys. Are the rumors true? @Starbucks has rose gold merchandise??? — A S H L I E (@AshlieMartin22) November 15, 2017

See? Even though Starbucks' newest holiday cup collection isn't technically called "rose gold," Twitter took the color to heart in a big way. By now, it's safe to say your local Starbucks might run out of the color if you don't get there fast enough.

In case these tweets didn't persuade you to buy a Pink Cold Cup for yourself, maybe detailed photos of each tumbler will. After taking an up-close look at the product, you'll wish Santa could leave each one of these in your stocking this year.

Pink Stainless Cold Cup

This one's perfect for anyone trying to rock the sweet-and-simple morning look, and although everyone thinks this colors reps rose gold, I'm getting serious millennial pink vibes.

Pink Sequins Plastic Cold Cup

Bling-bling, am I right? This cup suits anyone trying to liven their mornings with a little sparkle. To be honest, I'm all for it.

Pink Glitter Cold Cup

Out of all three of these, I think I like this one the best. It's simple with the perfect amount of shine.

OK, now I know you're falling in love with the Pink Cold Cups. If you're hoping to snag one for yourself, head to your local licensed Starbucks store. However, please keep in mind that merchandise availability varies by store and date. Cross your fingers you'll be able to buy a Pink Cold Cup!

If you're a lucky enough to have one for yourself, I have some drink suggestions you can fill up your cup with. Since it's nearly winter, you should definitely check out some of the returning holiday drinks at Starbucks. If you're looking for something new, take a sip of Starbucks' Toasted White Chocolate Mocha. It seems like the perfect drink to put you into the holiday spirit... and sipping from a Pink Cold Cup will make it even tastier.

