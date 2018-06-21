Another day, another reason to say "oh my god what is even happening in 2018." On Thursday, June 21, first lady Melania Trump visited detained migrant children in Texas — which was a nice move in and of itself. Unfortunately, she chose to set out while wearing a jacket that had the words, "I really don't care, do u?" written on the back. It's not a good look in more ways than one, and these tweets about Melania Trump's "I don't care" jacket show none of us can believe this is the reality we're living in.

The first lady wore the jacket to visit a detention center in McAllen, Texas, where more than 55 minors between the ages of 12 and 17 are being held, per ABC News. Facility officials said that the majority of the children held were unaccompanied minors who had crossed the border alone, but that some had been separated from families. At the center, Trump — who had apparently removed the jacket before disembarking from her plane in Texas — met with the children in classrooms and asked them about their studies, including whether they were learning English. "Work hard, study hard, it is very important," she told the children, according to ABC.

