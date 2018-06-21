On Thursday, June 21, first lady Melania Trump visited a children's detention center in Texas. The center currently holds more than 55 minors, mostly between the ages of 12 and 17, per ABC News. Melania's visit to the center had previously been unannounced.

Elite Daily reached out to the first lady's spokesperson for comment on the visit and information on when it was planned and her intention with the visit, but did not hear back immediately.

However, the White House published an official statement from the Trump's communications director, Stephanie Grisham, detailing the first lady's purpose for the trip. It reads,

First Lady Melania Trump has arrived in Texas to take part in briefings and tours at a nonprofit social services center for children who have entered the United States illegally and a customs and border patrol processing center. Her goals are to thank law enforcement and social services providers for their hard work, lend support and hear more on how the administration can build upon the already existing efforts to reunite children with their families.

According to CNN's Kate Bennett, Grisham also said that the first lady made the decision to travel to Texas less than 24 hours before, and that it was "100 percent her idea."

The first lady's visit to Texas comes a day after President Donald Trump signed an executive order with a stated goal to suspend the seperation of migrant families caught illegally crossing the United States' southern border.

"I'm glad I'm here and I'm looking forward to seeing the children. But first of all, let me begin to recognize each of you and thanking you for all that you do, for your heroic work that you do every day and what you do for those children," Melania Trump said, during her visit at the New Hope Children’s Shelter in McAllen, Texas. "We all know they're here without their families, and I want to thank you for your hard work, your compassion, and your kindness you're giving them in these difficult times."

More to come.