Once again, a Trump has really stepped in it. I don't know what's going on over there at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave, but they seem to not understand timing or optics. Melania Trump's "I don't care," jacket for her border visit was just another bad choice for the first lady's journey through politics.

The first lady decided on a more casual look for her trip to visit an immigrant children's shelter in Texas on Thursday, June 21. Trump seems to really have a knack for rocking outerwear that's totally inappropriate for the situation. First came her $51,000 Dolce & Gabbana coat that cost more than the average person makes at last year's summit in Italy, and now it's a Zara army jacket with the words "I really don't care, do u?" scribbled across the back, according to CNN.

Sure, it's a jacket that I'd totally buy, but it's not appropriate for Trump to wear while visiting migrant children given all they've been through at the hands of her husband's administration. During a April 6 announcement by Attorney General Jeff Sessions to law enforcement in California and Arizona, he divulged that under the Trump administration's "zero-tolerance" policy on undocumented immigrants, migrant children will be torn away from their parents at the southwest border. As of June 15, nearly 2,000 children had been taken away from their parents, according to The New York Times.

So if you're following, Trump wore an "I don't care" jacket to visit the children in shelter's who have been separated from their parents under President Donald Trump's policy. Not a good look. Honestly, Trump couldn't have made a worse fashion choice unless her jacket said "I don't care about immigrants, do you?"

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Despite how horrible it looks, Trump's spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, said in a statement that "it's just a jacket" and it doesn't mean anything. She said,

It's a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today's important visit to Texas, I hope this isn't what the media is going to choose to focus on.

Forget the media, who wouldn't focus on it? Out of all the jackets in all the land, why did she go with that one? So, sorry Grisham, but everyone is focused on it.

I really have a hard time believe that anyone is that oblivious. Trump knew where she was going, who she was visiting with, and how much outcry there's been over President Trump's policy. It can't just be an oversight, especially given everything that's been going on this week.

Since Sessions announcement, the separation of children from their families has been at the forefront of everyone's mind. But then on Monday, June 18, photos and videos from the detention centers where the children are being kept were released. They showed children sat on mats under thermal blanket behind chain-link fences, like cages. All the footage was released by Customs and Border Patrol (CBP), but the reporters allowed in weren't allowed to take any photos or videos themselves, according to CNN. After that, the outrage was even greater and the heat was on for the Trump administration to make a call. Even former first lady Laura Bush spoke out against President Trump's policy.

Then on

More to come.