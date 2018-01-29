Tweets About Beyonce At The Grammys Show She Might Be Doing A Surprise Performance

EVERYONE REMAIN CALM and prepare yourselves for what I'm about to say. Take a seat. Grab a glass of water. Buckle your seat belts. I don't care what you need to do, just get ready. Beyoncé might be doing a surprise performance at the Grammys. *Runs and hides for cover as the BeyHive runs amok*. Tweets about Beyoncé at the Grammys pose a theory that Beyoncé is performing the Tina Turner tribute tonight, and the theory honestly tracks. EVERYONE, BRACE YOURSELVES. Beyoncé is coming.

The theory goes a little something like this: Tina Turner is one of the artists receiving a lifetime achievement award tonight. These recipients always have Grammy performances in their honor, but there has so far been no announcements regarding who will perform the Tina Turner tribute. Turner is one of Beyoncé's idols and they have performed on stage together before, and Beyoncé isn't sitting with JAY-Z at the Grammys right now. She's so far MIA from the show, but we know she's in New York for the event because of everything she's been posting on Instagram all weekend. She's at the Grammys right now, guys. We just don't know where. And it's because she's backstage getting ready to perform, according to this theory!!

The BeyHive is emotionally preparing themselves from another surprise from the queen.

Honestly, Beyoncé, I cannot handle all of these surprises. I need you to warn me about these things; these surprises are just too much!! It's been since 2013!! Please, give me rest!! LMAO, just kidding. Keep on being the queen. No one does it like you, my leader.

Beyoncé and JAY-Z skipped the Grammys red carpet, and fans were like, "WTF, guys?!" JAY-Z has also been sitting by himself for the whole show so far, no Beyoncé in sight. I mean, he's not sitting completely alone. There are lots of people sitting around him. None of those people are Beyoncé though, so. But guys, when you spend pretty much all of your time making conspiracy theories about when Beyoncé is going to drop some kind of surprise like I do, you know when the winds are a changin'. I can feel it. Beyoncé is performing at the Grammys tonight. Do what you need to get ready. While Beyoncé's surprise performance will no doubt be the best part of the night, there have already been some iconic performances.

Kendrick Lamar opened the Grammys and pretty much shut everything down right away.

SUPER Channel on YouTube

It was the first performance of the night, and people immediately labeled it as one of the best. And with a Dave Chappelle cameo, they honestly aren't wrong.

Lady Gaga's Grammys performance came right after Lamar's. She did a stunning piano version of "Joanne" and belted her face off singing "Million Reasons."

Slime Fun on YouTube

Fans sobbed their eyes out, and honestly, same.

Some other highlights of the night so far have been Pink's Grammys performance, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend on the Grammys red carpet, Lil Uzi Vert talking about Pop-Tarts, and Childish Gambino's Grammys performance. As for what the rest of the night has in store for us mere peasants, there is no confirmation Beyoncé is actually performing at the Grammys. I'm just trying to ~will it~ into existence by throwing my dreams out into the universe. So my life is basically in your hands once again, Beyoncé!! Please be gentle with my weary soul!! Tina Turner is one of the many artists receiving a lifetime achievement award tonight. Given that there's so many recipients, it's possible they each won't get individual performances dedicated to them. But it'd be pretty freaking great if Bey did one! Did I get that point across yet?