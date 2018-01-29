Lady Gaga's Grammys Performance Is So Emotional & Will Make You Sob

Lady Gaga was nominated for Best Pop Album and Best Pop Solo Performance at this year's Grammy Awards. Since most nominees perform when they're nominated (and sometimes when they're not... shady move, Grammys), Mother Monster performed at the show. And Lady Gaga's Grammy performance was literally what dreams are made of. She performed the recently released, tear-jerker titular song "Joanne," as well as the Grammy-nominated "Million Reasons." She created the piano version of "Joanne" as a fundraiser for lupus research, so it's even more emotional than it was before. She also said "time's up" after she finished singing "Joanne" and right before she started singing "Million Reasons." GREAT. I'M UGLY CRYING ALL OVER MY LAPTOP.

Wondering why the album is called Joanne? Well, Gaga is named after her late aunt, Joanne Stefani Germanotta, who died of lupus 12 years before Gaga was born. (Lady Gaga's real name is Stefani Joanne Germanotta.) But the illness hadn't even been discovered yet, so when Joanne died, doctors had no idea what was making her so sick. Gaga opened up about her late aunt and the inspiration behind the album in an August 2017 interview with V Magazine. "Joanne is about living every day as if it’s my last," she said. "My father’s sister died when she was 19 — that was Joanne, my aunt. This was the center of the pain in my family. Growing up, I never understood what the tears of my family were about.”

Fans are pretty much sobbing after watching Gaga perform the emotional song.

Gaga told V Magazine that Joanne's death really shaped her childhood, even though she never met her. She told the outlet,

[Joanne] died in 1974, but they had no idea why she died. They didn’t know what it was. And so when she was really, really ill, she had these lesions on her hands and the doctors wanted to take her hands off. She was a painter, and she did needlepoint and crochet, and she was a writer and a poet. As Joanne neared death, my grandmother said, ‘I can’t let my daughter’s last moments on this earth be without her hands.’

LadyGagaVEVO on YouTube

The "Joanne" lyrics are all about Joanne's death and are sure to make you cry. Lady Gaga's "Joanne" lyrics start off with,

Take my hand, stay Joanne. Heaven's not ready for you. Every part of my aching heart. Needs you more than the angels do.

Then the chorus goes:

Girl, where do you think you're goin'? Where do you think you're goin'. Goin', girl? Girl, where do you think you're goin'? Where do you think you're goin'. Goin', girl?

Then the second verse:

If you could I know that you'd stay. We both know things don't work that way. I promised I wouldn't say goodbye. So I grin and my voice gets thin.

Then the chorus and the bridge come in:

Girl, where do you think you're goin'? Where do you think you're goin'. Goin', girl? Girl, where do you think you're goin'? Where do you think you're goin'. Goin', girl?

Honestly, I know where you're goin'. And baby you're just moving on. And I'll still love you even if I can't see you anymore. Can't wait to see you soar.

And the song closes out with the chorus:

Girl, where do you think you're goin'? Where do you think you're goin'. Goin', girl? Girl, where do you think you're goin'? Where do you think you're goin'. Goin', girl?

Honestly, why doesn't this woman have all of the awards already?! I seriously don't know why she isn't drowning in Grammys by now?! DID YOU SEE HER TEARS? DID YOU SEE THE ANGEL WINGS? DID YOU HEAR THE VOCALS? GIVE HER A GRAMMY JUST FOR BEING LADY GAGA, JFC.