Lady Gaga's Grammys Performance Is So Emotional & Will Make You Sob
Lady Gaga was nominated for Best Pop Album and Best Pop Solo Performance at this year's Grammy Awards. Since most nominees perform when they're nominated (and sometimes when they're not... shady move, Grammys), Mother Monster performed at the show. And Lady Gaga's Grammy performance was literally what dreams are made of. She performed the recently released, tear-jerker titular song "Joanne," as well as the Grammy-nominated "Million Reasons." She created the piano version of "Joanne" as a fundraiser for lupus research, so it's even more emotional than it was before. She also said "time's up" after she finished singing "Joanne" and right before she started singing "Million Reasons." GREAT. I'M UGLY CRYING ALL OVER MY LAPTOP.
Wondering why the album is called Joanne? Well, Gaga is named after her late aunt, Joanne Stefani Germanotta, who died of lupus 12 years before Gaga was born. (Lady Gaga's real name is Stefani Joanne Germanotta.) But the illness hadn't even been discovered yet, so when Joanne died, doctors had no idea what was making her so sick. Gaga opened up about her late aunt and the inspiration behind the album in an August 2017 interview with V Magazine. "Joanne is about living every day as if it’s my last," she said. "My father’s sister died when she was 19 — that was Joanne, my aunt. This was the center of the pain in my family. Growing up, I never understood what the tears of my family were about.”
Fans are pretty much sobbing after watching Gaga perform the emotional song.
Gaga told V Magazine that Joanne's death really shaped her childhood, even though she never met her. She told the outlet,
The "Joanne" lyrics are all about Joanne's death and are sure to make you cry. Lady Gaga's "Joanne" lyrics start off with,
Then the chorus goes:
Then the second verse:
Then the chorus and the bridge come in:
And the song closes out with the chorus:
Honestly, why doesn't this woman have all of the awards already?! I seriously don't know why she isn't drowning in Grammys by now?! DID YOU SEE HER TEARS? DID YOU SEE THE ANGEL WINGS? DID YOU HEAR THE VOCALS? GIVE HER A GRAMMY JUST FOR BEING LADY GAGA, JFC.