Who Is "Million Reasons" About? Lady Gaga's Song Is All About Heartbreak

Lady Gaga's "Million Reasons" is up for Best Pop Solo Performance at the Grammys this year and Joanne is up for Best Pop Album, so it's shaping up to be a big night for Gaga. "Million Reasons" was one of the first singles to drop from Joanne and it was an instant hit. The "Million Reasons" music video shows a brokenhearted Gaga going through the motions after a breakup, but who is "Million Reasons" about? It's widely rumored to be about Gaga's ex-fiancé, actor Taylor Kinney. Kinney and Gaga got engaged on Valentine's Day 2015, but the engagement was over by July 2016. By that time, Gaga and Kinney had been together for five years and seemed like end game.

Following the split, Gaga and Kinney both spoke publicly (but rarely) about the reasons for their breakup. Gaga hinted at the reasons for their split in her documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two. Near the beginning of the film, she's seen saying, "Me and Taylor are fighting, so that sucks. My threshold for bullsh*t with men is just — I don’t have one anymore. In relationships, you have to move together." She later hints that the relationship ended because she was getting even more famous, snagging the highly sought-after leading role in the A Star Is Born remake opposite Bradley Cooper. She said, "My love life has just imploded. I sold 10 million [records] and lost Matt. I sold 30 million and lost Luke. I did a movie and lose Taylor. It's like a turnover. This is the third time I’ve had my heart broken like this."

But then she said basically the exact opposite in an interview with Howard Stern in October of 2017. She said of her and Kinney's breakup (possibly with some more time and healing to guide her words this time), "It’s just about life changes." She added, "We all go through different stages and we’re focused on different things." The singer continued,

To be fair, I think that Taylor’s pretty f*king cool that over the years, no matter what creative transformation that I’ve gone through, he’s always been very supportive of that and loving. There’s a lot on this record [Joanne] inspired by our relationship, and he’s super supportive of me expressing myself artistically.

Fans were convinced from the start that "Million Reasons" is a song about Gaga's heartbreak after she and Kinney broke up.

In an interview with Howard Stern on SiriusXM, Gaga flat-out said "Million Reasons" is about an ex, while the majority of Joanne is about healing the wounds in her family following the death of her aunt, Joanne, back when her father was just a teenager. Gaga said in the interview, "I'm in need of human connection," adding, "'Million Reasons' is about my ex, my father, and more."

So yeah, "Million Reasons" is definitely about Taylor Kinney. Let's break down the lyrics, shall we?

The "Million Reasons" lyrics start off with Gaga singing,

You're giving me a million reasons to let you go. You're giving me a million reasons to quit the show. You're givin' me a million reasons. Give me a million reasons. Givin' me a million reasons. About a million reasons. If I had a highway, I would run for the hills. If you could find a dry way, I'd forever be still. But you're giving me a million reasons. Give me a million reasons. Givin' me a million reasons. About a million reasons.

Then comes the chorus that nearly makes me cry every time I hear it:

I bow down to pray. I try to make the worst seem better. Lord, show me the way. To cut through all his worn out leather. I've got a hundred million reasons to walk away. But baby, I just need one good one to stay.

The second chorus goes,

Head stuck in a cycle, I look off and I stareIt's like that I've stopped breathing, but completely aware. 'Cause you're giving me a million reasons. Give me a million reasons. Givin' me a million reasons. About a million reasons. And if you say something that you might even mean. It's hard to even fathom which parts I should believe. 'Cause you're giving me a million reasons. Give me a million reasons. Givin' me a million reasons. About a million reasons.

And then comes the heartbreaking chorus, followed by the gut-wrenching bridge and final chorus.

I bow down to pray. I try to make the worst seem better. Lord, show me the way. To cut through all his worn out leather. I've got a hundred million reasons to walk away. But baby, I just need one good one to stay.

Baby I'm bleedin', bleedin'. Stay. Can't you give me what I'm needin', needin'. Every heartbreak makes it hard to keep the faith. But baby, I just need one good one. Good one, good one, good one, good one, good one.

When I bow down to pray, I try to make the worst seem better. Lord, show me the way. To cut through all his worn out leather. I've got a hundred million reasons to walk away. But baby, I just need one good one, good one. Tell me that you'll be the good one, good one. Baby, I just need one good one to stay.

Gaga has performed "Million Reasons" at multiple award shows as well as during her iconic Super Bowl performance. Every time she has performed it, she's been overflowing with emotion. Now that the song is up for a Grammy, it's possibe she could perform the song one more time during the show. My advice to you all would be to have your tissues ready 'cause Gaga will come correct.