Tristan Thompson's Valentine's Day Message For Khloe Kardashian Will Melt Your Heart
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are going to be parents together very soon. This year marks their first and last Valentine's Day together before their little one arrives (reportedly sometime in March), and they're making sure we all know just how in love they are on this ~romantic~ day. Tristan Thompson's Valentine's Day message for Khloé Kardashian is short and sweet, and I'm loving all of it. Thompson tweeted on Feb. 14, "Happy Valentines Day my love," with the heart eyes emoji and a red heart emoji. On Instagram, he posted a photo of the couple kissing at a New Year's party last month saying, "Happy Valentine day my love ❤️😍 Btw I love the curly hair look 😈." Kardashian hasn't posted anything for Thompson on her Instagram or Twitter yet, but don't worry, guys. I'm sure that will come!
Kardashian posted about her and Thompson's relationship on her app on Tuesday, Feb. 13. In the post, she talked about how she knew Thompson was "the one" and how she carefully moved forward with their relationship after that. And she admits she was confident about her future with him early on in their relationship. She said,
This is surprisingly level-headed given the fact that she says she knew they would be serious really early on. But hey, when you know, you know!
Thompson posted on Twitter and Instagram in honor of Kardashian on Feb. 14.
The posts are hella adorable, and even though Thompson might not have an app on which he details how he fell for Kardashian, it's clear the feelings are mutual between these two.
Kardashian and Thompson confirmed Kardashian's long-rumored pregnancy on Dec. 20, 3017, in a moving Instagram post showcasing her baby bump with Thompson's hands around it.
Her caption for the announcement read,
After Kylie Jenner confirmed her pregnancy and the birth of her daughter, Stormi, we finally had it confirmed that Kardashian and Jenner were pregnant together.
Khloé Kardashian's reaction to Kylie Jenner giving birth was a gorgeous photo of her and Jenner showing off their baby bumps.
Her caption read,
The Kardashian/Jenner family clearly has a lot of people to send love to this Valentine's Day, so I can't wait to see what Kardashian posts for Thompson.