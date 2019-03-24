It's been an eventful few weeks for the Kardashians after Tristan Thompson's reported cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods during his relationship with Khloé Kardashian. Elite Daily reached out to Woods', Kardashian's and Thompson's reps for comment on the cheating rumors, but did not hear back. While the Good American designer has been an open book in regards to the highs and lows of her life post-scandal, Thompson has remained tight-lipped on the subject. However, he may be ready to open up, as evidenced by Tristan Thompson's Instagram Story of a Bad Habits song. It's probably just not in the best way. Elite Daily reached out to Thompson's representation for comment on the IG Story, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

On March 23, Thompson posted an Instagram Story of himself driving to an unspecified location. In one clip, he's shown listening to a song from Canadian rapper NAV's newly-released album Bad Habits. The song, titled, "To My Grave," features lyrics like:

I got my stick way before I laced my kicks / Gotta keep a stick with these diamonds on my fist / I stay with snakes, yeah they slimy and they hiss / Y’all did great, tried to line me and you missed / Heavyweight, my watch cost more than a brick

But it's really the chorus that has me raising an eyebrow. It includes the lyrics:

I got secrets that I’m takin’ to my grave.

Hmm...

Thompson's representation did not respond to Elite Daily's inquiry regarding any messaging behind the lyrics.

Tristan Thompson / Instagram

Tristan Thompson / Instagram

Yeah, this could all be happenstance. But if this is shade... not cool, bro.

Although he and Kardashian are reportedly donezo following Thompson's reported fling with Woods — which was the second time he's reportedly been caught up after The Daily Mail and TMZ shared videos of him allegedly hooking up with women in early 2018 — it's seemingly still a really hard time for the reality star. Elite Daily reached out to both Thompson's and Kardashian's representation for comment at the time, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

In addition to the pair being at odds over their failed relationship, Us Weekly claimed in a March 13 report that Kardashian was reportedly upset at Thompson for putting their nearly 1-year-old daughter True on the back burner.

“Khloé is getting extremely upset with Tristan because he isn’t really making any effort to be involved in their daughter True’s life,” a source told the publication. “Khloé understands he is on the road because of basketball and lives in Cleveland, but she just feels that Tristan has moved on. Tristan’s attitude seems to be, ‘I will see True when I see her,'" the insider added. Elite Daily previously reached out to representatives for both Kardashian and Thompson for comment, but did not hear back.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

The split is also apparently having a major effect on Kardashian's love life, as a March 11 report from People said that Kardashian had been putting off dating because she's still healing from the breakup. “It’s going to take so long for her to rebuild trust with anyone," a source told the outlet. Elite Daily reached out to representatives for Kardashian for comment on the report, but did not hear back.

For as tough as this split has apparently been on her, it'd probably nice if the fires weren't flamed like this.

Alexa, play something less controversial.