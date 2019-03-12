Pretty much everyone knows that Khloé Kardashian is going through a rough patch at the moment. As you’ve probably heard by now, Kardashian and her former boyfriend parted ways under some very unfortunate circumstances. And now Kardashian is taking time to rebuild her life and her trust for the people in her life. While Kardashian takes her time finding her footing, fans are wondering if she’ll be looking for a new boyfriend anytime soon. So, when will Khloé Kardashian start dating again? Well, a new report from People suggests that she’s going to stay single for awhile. Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian’s team regarding the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

According to a source close to the situation, Kardashian is “doing okay” but not looking to date right now. “She just needs time,” the source explained. “It’s going to take so long for her to rebuild trust with anyone.”

All of that is understandable, especially since Kardashian has been grappling with the reports that Thompson cheated on her with family friend Jordyn Woods. Similar accusations came Thompson’s way just a little under a year ago. Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian and Thompson’s teams regarding those allegations at the time reports surfaced, but did not hear back. “This is the second time this has happened,” People’s source said of the recent Thompson-Woods reports. “It will take her a long time to date again. A significant amount of time.”

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Reports of Woods and Thompson’s alleged hookup first surfaced in late February 2018. Kardashian dumped Thompson soon after and Woods appeared on Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith at the beginning of March. Needless to say, it’s been a wild few weeks for Kardashian. But a source for People recently revealed that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is doing fine and figuring things out.

Apparently, Kardashian is content to have Thompson out of her life and is happy that so many fans are supporting her despite how unfortunate the whole situation is.

“She’s very happy to know that so many people root for her,” a source told People on Feb. 28. “She’s doing well. She seems happier and is in a very good place as a working mom. She feels very lucky to have such an amazing support system. She has been spending a lot of time with [mom] Kris [Jenner].”

So, everything is moving along for Kardashian, it seems. As for her friendship with Woods, Kardashian wasn’t terribly happy to hear what Woods had to say on Red Table Talk. She even called the 21-year-old out on Twitter over the interview.

When some fans gave her a hard time for seemingly blaming Woods for the situation, Kardashian also discussed Thompson’s role in it.

At the end of the day, though, Kardashian decided that she needs to what’s best for her family. “I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True,” she wrote in a March 2 tweet.

If People’s latest report is accurate, then it sounds like that’s what she’s doing!