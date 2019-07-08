Growing up, my father would always say, "Actions speak louder than words." Whether I was in trouble for singing at the dinner table or thinking about what to do for my mom's birthday, he would look down from his rimless glasses to remind that that sometimes, walking the walk means more than talking the talk. (Yes, he's a Virgo.) If your partner's love language is acts of service or you too feel like actions mean more than words, knowing some small gestures to show your partner you love them unconditionally can come in handy.

Unlike a lavish vacation to the Bahamas or coordinating a giant surprise party on a boat (which, TBH, sounds pretty sweet as well), small gestures are every day actions that can show your boo you care. A small romantic gesture can be anything from sending a sweet text before bed to helping your partner carry in the groceries. Although presents or trips can can be special ways to express your love, small gestures aren't about money or glamour. They're about unconditionally caring for your partner and taking some time to give them some love.

Here are four small romantic gestures that will show your boo that you love them unconditionally.

1. Remember Their Big Events If your partner has a giant presentation coming up at school or work, or they've been at their studio every night getting ready for a big art show, remembering their big events can show them that their passion and goals matter to you. Whether you set alarms or calendar reminders or you keep a literal paper planner around, mark down when their big events are. When the day comes, express how proud you are of them and wish them luck before the event happens, then follow up by asking for a full recap after the fact.

2. Leave Notes On Their Mirror Everyone has their own unique relationship with their body — maybe your boo feels insecure about their nose or always wanted to be taller. Leaving them cute and validating notes on their mirror can send a wave of body positivity if they're ever feeling low. Reminding them of much you love them and how beautiful you think they are can be totally comforting. Additionally, stating what you love about them — besides their appearance — i.e. "I love how hardworking you are" or "You are so good with children and it makes my heart flutter," can go along way beyond outer beauty.

3. Do What They Want To Do Whether your boo has always wanted to take you to see the ballet (and you'd rather get your whole body waxed) or going to their friend's birthday means a lot to them (but you think their friends are kind of annoying) — sometimes putting your partner's desires before yours can mean the world. Of course, when it comes to anything sex-related, you never need to do anything you don't want to do. Your personal boundaries are to be respected, no matter how in love you are.