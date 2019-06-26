So, you're officially seeing someone. It's exciting, but it may come with a to-do list — change your Facebook relationship status (Mark from Econ needs to know), call your mom, and upgrade from a twin bed (OK — this might just be me). But you may also want to let your friends know, which means the time has come to send a group text to announce you're officially dating someone. Your friends want to be kept in the loop, so for tips on how to craft these messages, I got you covered.

You'll want to send a text that lets your friends in on the excitement. Maybe they know the person you're seeing, or maybe they don't — either way, one thing is for sure: They want you to be happy. They also might have questions, particularly if they don't know your new partner well. Ideally, your text will be both clear and concise, while also expressing your enthusiasm and telling the whole story. This will help your friends get on the same page as you immediately, and share in your joy. You'll also don't want to alienate someone who has recently gotten out of a relationship, but not to worry — I have text tips on how to do that, as well.

Read on to find nine texts that'll let your friends know that you're officially off the market.

1. The Short And Quick Text Ivan Gener/Stocksy Hey, we made it official. I'm excited! Maybe your friends know you've been seeing this person for a while, and they expect things to get official real soon. In this case, send a short and quick text. This will let them know that the deed has been done.

2. The Explanation Text Hey, I've been seeing this person for a few months. I wasn't sure I was looking for a relationship, but our chemistry is amazing, and we decided to give it a try. I'd love for you to meet them soon! You may have friends who aren't as looped into your dating life, but you still want them to know you have an official partner now. If that's the case, try sending an explainer text. This fills them in on the details they might have missed, and when they do meet your partner, they don't feel behind.

3. The Over-The-Moon Text ASCGHESDJ!!!! CAN'T BELIEVE WE'RE OFFICIAL! If you're beyond excited, let your friends know. It's totally fun to send a text that's, well, barely legible. They'll know exactly what level of excitement to respond with.

4. The Justification Text Hey, I know things were rocky with them in the beginning, but they've expressed a very strong desire to commit, and we're going to give it a try, so I hope you can be open to them — your opinion is really important to me. This type of text works if your friends might not necessarily be on the same page as you about your partner. Perhaps, before the DTR stage, you might have been on-again, off-again with your partner, because you were unsure of next steps. Your friends could be onboard with this, or they could be suspicious. If they are wary, send a text like this one. Your friends want you to be happy, and they'll appreciate the info.

5. The Empathetic Text H Studios/Stocksy Hey, so I'm officially seeing this person now, but I'm not disappearing! Let's catch up soon! This is one to send a friend who might be having relationship troubles right now. It's always OK to not text a friend (you don't owe people answers about your love life), but if you do want to update them on your life, I'd recommend something short and quick. Try a message that lets them know you still plan to prioritize your friendship with them.

6. The Joint Text Hey, it's us here, and we just want to let you know we're officially dating! Excited to hang as a couple soon! Lol You and your partner could write a text together if you have a lot of mutual friends. To do so, pick a phone, and then text friends saying something along the lines of the above. Your mutual friends will appreciate that you see them as a joint friend, rather than belonging to one person or the other. Plus, it's a little silly!

7. The Group Text Hey friends! I'm now official with this person, can I bring them to trivia Wednesday? If you're crunched for time, or you just love group-texting, you may send a text to a group of friends at once. This can be similar to any of the above messages, but you can also include a line about doing a group hang soon. Consider a text that lets your friends know you want to incorporate your new partner into the group.

8. The Future Plans Hey, we're now officially seeing each other, which means instead of sleeping at each other's houses only on weekends, we'll be there during the week, too. This is a useful text if you feel like you and your partner have been together for a while, but now that you're official, you're starting to plan the future. "Official" can mean different things to every couple, so your particular type of official could be more serious. If this is the case, try a text similar to this one will give your friends some explanation for what "official" means to you, especially if you and your partner have been together for a while is helpful.