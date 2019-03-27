ICYMI, Sarah Hyland is home again after another hospital stay where she was treated for pink eye and an upper respiratory infection, Marie Claire reports. Thankfully, she didn't have to go through it alone. Her boyfriend, former Bachelorette star Wells Adams, was right by her side in the hospital and during her recovery. Take, for instance, this video of Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland singing together on Hyland's Instagram story for National Puppy Day. Warning: It's too cute to handle and I am not OK.

Adams and Hyland have redefined #CoupleGoals since they made their relationship Instagram official in November 2017. Together, they've gone through a few of Hyland's hospital scares, they've done long-distance, and they've never failed to express their love for each other.

In their most recent precious moment, Hyland and Adams pre-rehearsed a song and recorded themselves singing it for all their fans to see. The lyrics were, "Tomorrow, is National Puppy Day. Who doesn't love puppies? 'Cause they're cute and cuddly and they will fetch a bone and a drink out of the little pond. God bless puppies today and tomorrow!" Hyland and Adams were in total harmony, and now I'm patiently waiting for their two-person band to become a real thing. If you don't think the lyrics and their enthusiasm in their National Puppy Day song are the cutest thing ever, then IDK what to tell you! Truly, feast your eyes!

According to Marie Claire, Hyland and Adams recorded this masterpiece once she was home from her recent hospital stay, but before they broke into song, Hyland gave her fans a little update about how she was doing. "I'm still sick, I just want to be better," she shared on her Instagram story. She also shared that Adams has been by her side through it all. While Hyland probably didn't particularly enjoy her hospital stay, she's definitely no stranger to them.

In December 2018, the Modern Family star opened up to Self about her past health issues and chronic kidney disease and how Adams was there every step of the way. "He's seen me at my worst,” she told the publication. "He was there through all of that. I think that's why I feel the most beautiful in his eyes, because he still finds me beautiful after seeing all that."

She explained that the experience bonded them because it pushed them to genuinely fall for each other. "It was a really intimate start to a relationship to have to go through those hurdles at the very, very, very beginning when you're just even getting to know a person," Hyland continued. "Also, falling in love with someone before you can really be intimate. I did not believe that that was a thing, but it is." And no, that's not a tear in my eye! I promise!

Honestly, these two seem head-over-heels in love with each other, and they sing songs about puppies! What more could anyone possibly want from their next celeb crush obsession?