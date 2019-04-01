Oh, no. Here we go. Season 16 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians premiered on Sunday, March 31, which means fans are priming themselves for all of the drama they know has gone down since Season 15 wrapped. That list includes but is not limited to Kim and Kanye announcing they're having a baby boy, Kourtney and Younes Bendjima breaking up, and Tristan Thompson reportedly cheating on Khloé with Jordyn Woods. The video of Khloé Kardashian gushing about Tristan Thompson on KUWTK is awkward, because fans know what's coming, and you can't help but feel for the new mom.

In the most understated nutshell as possible: Khloé and Thompson have had a bumpy road this past year thanks to Thompson reportedly cheating on her with multiple women prior to the arrival of their daughter, True. Since then, Khloé has been doing her damnedest to keep her family together and work things out with the NBA basketball player. The reported final straw came when reports about Thomson and Woods kissing began circulating the weekend after Valentine's Day, 2019. Shortly after that, Woods appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk where she admitted that Thompson kissed her. Today, Khloé and Thompson are reportedly no longer together. Elite Daily previously reached out to Kardashian, Thompson, and Woods' teams for comment on the cheating reports and the status of their relationship but did not hear back by the time of publication.

All of this Drama with a capital D makes the premiere episode (which was filmed many months ago — prior to the Woods/Thompson scandal) so awkward. In the opening episode, we see Khloé and Thompson FaceTime as a makeup artist "paints" abs on Khloé's stomach while she preps for a Good American photoshoot. Fans can hear Thompson call her "babe" and Khloé signs off with an "I love you" to Thompson. Later, in a confessional, Khloé states that she and Thompson are doing "great."

She later tells cameras, "I have come to a place in my life where I am super comfortable. It's been a few months, me and Tristan are great. And I am loving being a mommy." Khloé continues, "It's bittersweet. I love seeing every milestone with her but I feel like she grows, like, in one week she's like a completely different baby."

You can see her talk about Thompson at the 1:40 time-stamp in the video below.

Based on the trailer for Season 16, the nice moments between Thompson and Khloé are expected to come to a halt soon. In the teaser, fans see Khloé reacting to the Woods report and it's super vulnerable. In the opening moments, Khloé explains through tears, "It just sucks it has to be so public. I'm not just a TV show. Like, this is my life."

Later, we hear her say, "Tristan might love me, whatever that means. He has no respect for me whatsoever." She is also filmed shouting into her phone, "My family was ruined!"

Of course, fans will continue to tune in and support their girl Khloé while they learn how it all truly unfolded. As usual, they're sending Koko so much love.