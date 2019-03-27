The first Keeping Up With The Kardashians clip to come from the Tristan Thompson/Jordyn Woods scandal is here. The show's 16th season airs its first episode this Sunday, March 31, on E!, and the video of Khloé Kardashian's reaction to the Tristan and Jordyn scandal on KUWTK proves this part of the season is going to be a doozy. Seriously, this is the most dramatic KUWTK trailer I have ever seen.

Kanye West's "Runaway" is used as the soundtrack for the trailer that starts off with Khloé's voice heard saying, "It just sucks it has to be so public." Then the camera cuts to a shot of her crying while sitting on a couch. Everything has a very dream-like filter on it, upping the dramatic ante with every scene.

"I'm not just a TV show," Khloé adds. In a solo confessional, she's seen crying and saying, "Like, this is my life."

A couple of soundbites from Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner go by before Khloé is seen yelling, "My family was ruined!" into a phone.

At another point in the video, Khloé says, "Tristan might love me, whatever that means. He has no respect for me whatsoever."

And there's another intense moment from Khloé that shows her seemingly FaceTiming with someone and screaming "liar!" into the phone as her best friend, Malika Haqq, tries to calm her down.

Although filled with intense moments from every member of the family, this trailer is largely all about Khloé Kardashian's reaction to the Tristan and Jordyn bombshell.

Here are some of the other intense moments from this drama-filled trailer:

1. Kendall Jenner is heard saying, "You'll put me down just to make yourself not look lame."

2. Kim and Kanye are seen looking somber as a voiceover from Kim says, "Moving to Chicago might be my breaking point."

3. Kris Jenner proposes a toast to Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods at a table full of people. "Here's to Jordyn and Kylie!" she says.

4. Khloé asks Kourtney Kardashian, "How many people have you been in love with?" "One," she says back.

5. Scott Disick plays with Mason as a voiceover from him is heard saying, "I didn't think that I was going to have happiness again."

6. Kris Jenner is heard saying, "We just can't seem to catch a break."

7. Kylie Jenner seems to have a bigger presence on this season than she did while she was pregnant during Season 15. She's heard in the trailer saying, "I just hope that there's a light at the end of this tunnel, but I don't see it right now." This is probably about the Jordyn/Tristan scandal.

There are, of course, some happy moments, like when Kim is heard revealing that she and Kanye are having another baby. Khloé is also heard saying, "True is the best thing that's happened to me. Ever."

But just like seemingly every other season, there is a moment where the family complains about how public their personal lives are. I don't need to map out how ironic it is that a group of people who have been starring in 16 seasons of a reality show exclusively about their personal lives continue to complain about their lack of privacy.

Buckle up, Kardashian stans, Season 16 is going to be a bumpy ride.