The theories keep coming! ARMYs are always trying to find any info they can on BTS' new projects, and they think they found something really juicy about Jungkook's upcoming mixtape: The title. Just before Suga dropped his album in May 2020, he gave fans a major hint it was called D-2, but it went right over fans' heads. ARMYs aren't making the same mistake again. This theory that BTS' Jungkook's mixtape title is Golden makes so much sense based on all the teasers fans have gotten so far.

The most obvious reason Jungkook would call his mixtape Golden is because his nickname is the "Golden Maknae." The "golden" comes from Jungkook being good at everything and "maknae" is due to him being the youngest BTS member. He associates himself with the label so much he even named his self-directed YouTube series "Golden Closet Films."

The second reason fans are convinced they know his mixtape title has to do with his new blonde hair, which fans are calling the perfect shade of gold. He showed off the look on Saturday, Jan. 9, at the Golden Disk Awards. ARMYs were blown away because Jungkook rarely strays from brunette shades, making them believe he was trying to make a statement to promote his mixtape.

If "Golden" isn't the name of his mixtape, it could be the title of his single instead.

"Jungkook's Golden Mixtape" definitely has a nice ring to it. To make things even more interesting, according to fans, 2021 is also the year of the golden ox.

Fans are definitely suspicious, especially because at the Golden Disk Awards, V asked Jungkook why his hair was blonde and he avoided answering the question.

Fans are so convinced that they're dreaming about it.

On Monday, Jan. 11, Jungkook seemingly updated his Apple Music profile picture, causing fans to think he could drop his mixtape at any moment. It wouldn't be the first time it happened. In May 2020, Suga updated his Apple Music picture days before dropping D-2. (It's unclear whether or not the Apple Music profile in question is official, however.)

All the pieces appear to be coming together for ARMYs. Jungkook's mixtape needs to come out ASAP because fans can't take the anticipation anymore.