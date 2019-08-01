During BTS' livestream after the 2019 Grammy Awards, Jimin gushed about how Shawn Mendes had recognized him backstage — even without the rest of the BTS members by his side! RM joked that it was probably because of Jimin's hair color, which was purple back then, and honestly, he was probably right. Ever since the group debuted in 2013, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have changed their hairstyles and colors every few months or so to go along with each of their album's concepts. For new BTS fans, it could be confusing having to relearn everyone's names and hair colors, but for fans who have followed BTS for a while now, they know to expect the unexpected when it comes to the BTS's hair. BTS' Jungkook's hair evolution shows that he's changed his hair a lot since 2013 — you just have to look really close to see it sometimes.

Since the group has been together for years, I think now is as good as time as ever to take a look at how Jungkook's hair has changed over time.