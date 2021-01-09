One member of BTS is breaking the Internet again with a new look. At the 2021 Golden Disc Awards, the two-night South Korean awards ceremony for musical achievements, Jungkook showed off a new hair color, and ARMYs are so here for it. As expected, Twitter is full of tweets about BTS’ Jungkook’s long blonde hair, and TBH, they’re all love letters to the locks.

ICYMI, the Golden Disc Awards began on Saturday, Jan. 9, at 3:30 p.m. KST (1:30 a.m. ET). The awards show will host its second day on Sunday, Jan. 10, streaming at the same time, on several digital platforms, including LIVECON.TV. The GDAs nominated BTS' "Dynamite" for Digital Song of the Year and Map of the Soul: 7 for Album of the Year, as well as the Popularity Award.

On the first day, BTS won the Best Digital Song Award. Whether you’ve been streaming or not, BTS took to Twitter to share a photo from the red carpet. In the two snapshots, you can see the boys posing for the camera, wearing color-coordinated outfits, and matching black masks. Jungkook is second from the right and sporting bleached-blonde hair.

ARMYs are expressing their love for the look on Twitter, as Jungkook has yet again set the Internet on fire. The reaction is arguably on par with that time Jungkook debuted blue highlights.

Fans are stunned with the Twitter-breaking look:

ARMYS are crying:

2021 is now complete for this fan:

Although Jungkook looks good no matter what he does to his hair, ARMYs are totally enamored with the fresh blonde look.