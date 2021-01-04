BTS' partnerships with huge brands will always keep coming because of their superstar status. So far, they've teamed up with FIFA, Samsung, Hyundai, and Coca-Cola. Now, fans think they landed another collaboration with the famous beverage company. On Sunday, Jan. 3, a new Coke commercial hit the internet and ARMYs are convinced Jungkook, Jimin, and Jin sing in it. Since the group doesn't seem to be credited for their vocals, fans are wondering if BTS is in a new Coca-Cola ad or if they're just hearing things. You need to see the clip for yourself because the vocals are spot-on.

BTS has done a lot of commercials through the years, and as their popularity continues to rise, they only book more collabs with bigger and bigger companies. Each advertisement keeps ARMYs on their toes, since each new ad is always so different from the last. BTS' most memorable commercials have been them doing ASMR, having a rap battle with Korean artist Jessi, and Jin and Jungkook "fighting" in a tailor shop. Also, who could forget their iconic Duty Free ad featuring an original song?

BTS has done it all, and their latest collab may be with Coca-Cola if ARMYs' ears aren't playing tricks on them. On Jan. 3, a mysterious YouTube account uploaded what appears to be a new Coca-Cola ad that was originally shown on TV. BTS doesn't physically appear in the clip, but fans think they definitely had a hand in it because the song playing in the background sounds exactly like Jungkook, Jimin, and Jin's vocals. The ad will absolutely blow your mind and you can watch it below.

The video description says the song is "Jungle" by X Ambassadors, but when you look up the audio, it's clear the vocals are way different than the ones in the Coca-Cola advertisement. This means it's possible BTS covered the track. Here's the original:

ARMYs can't stop talking about the Coca-Cola ad because if it is BTS on the background track, BTS' vocals are on point. "OKAY BTS X COCA COLA WILL THE END OF ME," one fan wrote.

"Wait you are telling me bts supposedly did cover of Jungle by X Ambassadors for Coca Cola commercial??? I need the full version right now omg," another responded.

Take a look at more fan reactions below.

Fans need answers because the cover is totally fire!