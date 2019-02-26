If you're a fan of candy, Barbie, or both, I have good news for you. To celebrate Barbie's 60th anniversary, gourmet candy company Sugarfina is teaming up with Mattel, the maker of Barbie dolls, to release a brand new candy collection inspired by some of Barbie's careers through the decades. This Sugarfina x Barbie collaboration is a girl power-filled celebration that is too sweet.

The Sugarfina x Barbie candy collection represents several of Barbie's most iconic careers since her introduction in 1959, including an astronaut, an athlete, and a news anchor, per a Sugarfina press release sent to Elite Daily. Each individually-packaged Sugarfina treat is paired with a Barbie career and sold in limited-edition Barbie packaging for the sweetest combo. If you're not already pumped about this collaboration, it gets better: Sugarfina will donate 100 percent of the net proceeds from the Sugarfina x Barbie collections to StepUp, an organization which "propels girls living or going to school in under-resourced communities to fulfill their potential" and works toward "empowering them to become confident, college-bound, career-focused, and ready to join the next generation of professional women," per the StepUp website.

Iconic Barbies, limited edition candy, and an incredible cause? Shopping has never been sweeter. The entire adorably-packaged Sugarfina x Barbie candy collection will be available in Sugarfina boutiques and on Sugarfina.com on Tuesday, Feb. 26 so have your sweet tooth at the ready.

So, what kinds of sweet treats are included in the collection? You can get gummy candies with a purchase of the Athlete Barbie Candy Cube, Cosmic Sours when you get the Astronaut Barbie Candy Cube, Sparkle Pops with the News Anchor Barbie, Birthday Cake Caramels with the original 1959 Barbie Candy Cube, Candy Pearls with the Firefighter Barbie, and Candy Clouds with the Pilot Barbie. Each product is priced at $7.50 and celebrates Barbie’s ability to break the "plastic ceiling" to make her professional dreams come true, per the release.

The collaboration doesn't end there. On March 9, Sugarfina boutiques in Southern California, Dallas, and New York will host events in honor of Barbie's 60th anniversary and International Women's Day. The events will feature a talk from a local female entrepreneur, light bites, a candy tasting bar, mocktails, and sketch artists onsite to sketch guests in Barbie’s iconic style, according to the press release.

Since Sugarfina was founded in 2012, the company has teamed up with a wide variety of companies and incorporated unique and unexpected flavors into their candy. In 2018, Sugarfina teamed up with Corona Light for a beer-flavored gummy candy and also released Tito's Vodka-infused chocolate and 24-Karat Gold Rosé Gummy Bears for some sweet and boozy treats. Around Valentine's Day this year, the company released “Cheers To Us” Champagne Bears and “Love You A Bunch” Rosé Roses that were made with actual rosé from Provence for the ultimate V-Day gift. My personal favorite collaboration came around Christmas when Sugarfina teamed up with Tipsy Elves for a sweet spin on ugly sweaters.

Now, Sugarfina has turned its attention to the iconic doll from your childhood. Whether you're looking to support a good cause, you're on the hunt for candy to put in Easter baskets, or you're simply looking to inspire some girls and women in your life, you can't go wrong with the Sugarfina x Barbie collection. Happy snacking!