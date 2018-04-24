April isn’t quite over yet, but I’m already making my summer party plans. One thing is for sure, this beer-flavored gummy collaboration between Sugarfina and Corona Light is going to be a part of my Cinco de Mayo celebrations. The collection, which was released on Monday, April 23, is giving me some serious summertime vibes. This is the first time the luxury candy maker and the Mexican beer company have partnered together — and it's no surprise the outcome is pure genius.

The Sugarfina + The Light Cerveza Collection collection is already accepting pre-sale orders online, and will be available to purchase in Nordstrom stores and Sugarfina boutiques throughout the United States on Tuesday, May 1. The limited-edition lineup includes two specialty candies inspired by Corona Light: "But First, Cerveza," a crisp and refreshing bottle-shaped gummy that will take you to your happy place, and "Here for a Good Lime," a zesty green-colored, lime-shaped gummy — because everyone knows you can’t have Corona Light without a lime.

“This is our first beer collaboration and it was a must to partner with Corona Light,” said Sugarfina co-founders Rosie O'Neill and Josh Resnick. “Corona Light topped our loyal fans’ list as the ‘sexiest beer,’ so we couldn’t think of a better inspiration than The Light Cerveza combined with a zesty lime essence to create delicious candies perfect for summertime.”

Each flavor comes individually packaged in Sugarfina’s signature small Candy Cubes ($7.50 per box), or you can give your tastebuds the ultimate experience by purchasing both flavors as a part of the Corona Light Bento Box ($26). Did we mention the 2.5-pound box comes with a lime-shaped bottle opener? Just going to throw it out there that these adorably-packaged goodies make great gifts, too. So instead of showing up with chips and salsa to share at your upcoming summer party, show your hostess some love with these delicious cerveza candies.

“We’ve had so much fun collaborating with Sugarfina and brewing up our new gummy candy collection ready just in time for summer with The Light Cerveza,” said John Alvarado, vice president of marketing for Corona Light. “Sugarfina has redefined candy for grown-ups - offering the perfect combination of playfulness, great taste and style. Corona Light is thrilled to join the party as the first beer brand collection.”

These little gummy candies are almost guaranteed to be all of the rage at your summer parties. And seriously, how adorable are they? The beer-flavored gummies don’t actually have any alcohol in them — so if you’re craving the taste of summer but can't enjoy a cold one responsibly, pop one of these golden and green treats into your mouth and you’ll instantly be transported to your favorite white sandy beach. OK, maybe they aren’t that magical, but they are pretty darn close.

Sugarfina, better known as the luxury candy boutique for adults, and Corona Light, the No. 1 imported light beer in America, have seriously outdone themselves with these easy-going summertime gummies. This isn’t the first time Sugarfina has partnered up to turn your favorite booze into candy. You might remember when the high-end candy makers created rosé gummy bears a couple of years back. Honestly, who could forget what a delicious success that was?

I don’t know how long this limited-edition collaboration between Sugarfina and Corona Light will be available, but if I were you, I’d stock up. The chances are low that you'll find better summertime snack to satisfy your beachside cravings. So go on, it's time to prep your beach bag for all of those weekend trips that are in your future. Don't forget to pack your gummies.