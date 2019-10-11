It’s happening, people! This report about Liam Hemsworth and Maddison Brown sure looks like these two might be an item. Ever since Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus announced their split on Aug. 10, fans have been wondering when the Australian actor would start dating again. And on Thursday, Oct. 10, he was spotted walking through NYC’s West Village holding hands with Brown after apparently grabbing dinner at a local Italian restaurant. TMZ obtained photos of the two enjoying their reported date. Elite Daily reached out to a reps for Hemsworth and Brown for confirmation, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

So, who is Brown, exactly? The Australian actor is already a star in her own right — she currently plays Kirby Andrews in the CW series Dynasty, which is available on Netflix. She also works as a model and was recently profiled in Vogue Australia. She’s been working with Vogue for six years now and has modeled for big name brands like Miu Miu, Calvin Klein, and Jason Wu. For those who don’t recognize Brown from Dynasty, you might remember her from the 2015 film Strangerland, where she played Nicole Kidman’s daughter. In 2016, she had a recurring role in The Kettering Incident, an Australian TV drama.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This reported (and very romantic-sounding) date is big news for those who have been following Hemsworth and Cyrus’ breakup. In the two months since the MiLiam split was first announced, Cyrus has been in two relatively public reported relationships — one with Kaitlynn Carter and one with Cody Simpson. Hemsworth, on the other hand, hasn’t been romantically linked to anyone. Sources reported that Cyrus was the one to initiate the separation, but Hemsworth officially filed the divorce papers so he could “start fresh.” He has kept a low profile in the months following the breakup announcement, save for being spotted filming his new show Dodge & Miles in Toronto.

On Oct. 8, Us Weekly reported that Hemsworth “hasn’t been dating anyone” but is “open to meeting new people.” And judging by Brown’s Instagram, she’s been single for awhile now too. It’s too early to know the status of Hemsworth and Brown’s reported situationship, but this is really the first public indication that Hemsworth could be dating again. And since both of them are Aussies and share the same profession, it seems like they’d likely have a lot of things in common.

According to sources, Hemsworth holds no grudges against Cyrus, even in the midst of their messy divorce. An insider revealed to Us Weekly that Hemsworth “wants what’s best for her — even if it’s not him.” Entertainment Weekly previously reported that Hemsworth filed for divorce because he and Cyrus were just “too different” and “he is far too traditional” to see Cyrus date other people. If that is the case, Hemsworth may benefit from a relationship that’s a bit further out of the public eye. Though Cyrus has been sharing her fling with Simpson all over Instagram, fans probably won’t see the same thing from Hemsworth and his potential new bae. But hey, this reported date still provides some v relevant intel.